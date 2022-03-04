How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Sam Alajiki (24) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-16, 9-10 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (15-14, 8-11 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Stanford

The Sun Devils record only 3.0 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Cardinal allow (68.2).

The Cardinal put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Sun Devils give up (67.5).

The Sun Devils are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Cardinal allow to opponents.

The Cardinal's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

Arizona State Players to Watch

The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 12.2 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Kimani Lawrence is Arizona State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.6 per game, while Marreon Jackson is its best passer, distributing 4.0 assists in each contest.

The Sun Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Jackson is Arizona State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Alonzo Gaffney leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

Spencer Jones is the top scorer for the Cardinal with 10.9 points per game. He also adds 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Stanford leaders in rebounding and assists are Ingram Harrison with 6.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.6 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Michael O'Connell with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).

Jones is dependable from distance and leads the Cardinal with 1.8 made threes per game.

Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jones with 0.5 per game.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Oregon State W 73-53 Home 2/21/2022 UCLA L 66-52 Away 2/24/2022 Colorado W 82-65 Away 2/26/2022 Utah W 63-61 Away 3/3/2022 Cal W 71-44 Home 3/5/2022 Stanford - Home

Stanford Schedule