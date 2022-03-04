Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Sam Alajiki (24) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 3, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Sam Alajiki (24) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-16, 9-10 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (15-14, 8-11 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Stanford

  • The Sun Devils record only 3.0 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Cardinal allow (68.2).
  • The Cardinal put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Sun Devils give up (67.5).
  • The Sun Devils are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
  • The Cardinal's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 12.2 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
  • Kimani Lawrence is Arizona State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.6 per game, while Marreon Jackson is its best passer, distributing 4.0 assists in each contest.
  • The Sun Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
  • Jackson is Arizona State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Alonzo Gaffney leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Spencer Jones is the top scorer for the Cardinal with 10.9 points per game. He also adds 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • The Stanford leaders in rebounding and assists are Ingram Harrison with 6.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.6 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Michael O'Connell with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
  • Jones is dependable from distance and leads the Cardinal with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jones with 0.5 per game.

Arizona State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Oregon State

W 73-53

Home

2/21/2022

UCLA

L 66-52

Away

2/24/2022

Colorado

W 82-65

Away

2/26/2022

Utah

W 63-61

Away

3/3/2022

Cal

W 71-44

Home

3/5/2022

Stanford

-

Home

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Oregon State

W 76-65

Away

2/17/2022

Utah

L 60-56

Home

2/19/2022

Colorado

L 70-53

Home

2/26/2022

Cal

L 53-39

Away

3/3/2022

Arizona

L 81-69

Away

3/5/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Stanford at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 2, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) shoots over Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Xavier vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) shoots as South Carolina Gamecocks forward/center Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) reacts after picking up his fifth foul, fouling North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) in overtime at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pennsylvania vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots against Oklahoma State Cowboys Bryce Thompson (1) during the first half at Hilton Coliseum Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.
College Basketball

Baylor vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears forward Grant Anticevich (15) drives to the basket againstOregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Cornell Big Red guard Dean Noll (25) and Syracuse Orange forward Elijah Hughes (33) react to a loose ball during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Columbia vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (2) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy