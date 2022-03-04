How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-16, 9-10 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (15-14, 8-11 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Stanford
- The Sun Devils record only 3.0 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Cardinal allow (68.2).
- The Cardinal put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Sun Devils give up (67.5).
- The Sun Devils are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- The Cardinal's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (39.9%).
Arizona State Players to Watch
- The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 12.2 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Kimani Lawrence is Arizona State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.6 per game, while Marreon Jackson is its best passer, distributing 4.0 assists in each contest.
- The Sun Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- Jackson is Arizona State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Alonzo Gaffney leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Spencer Jones is the top scorer for the Cardinal with 10.9 points per game. He also adds 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Stanford leaders in rebounding and assists are Ingram Harrison with 6.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.6 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Michael O'Connell with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
- Jones is dependable from distance and leads the Cardinal with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jones with 0.5 per game.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Oregon State
W 73-53
Home
2/21/2022
UCLA
L 66-52
Away
2/24/2022
Colorado
W 82-65
Away
2/26/2022
Utah
W 63-61
Away
3/3/2022
Cal
W 71-44
Home
3/5/2022
Stanford
-
Home
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Oregon State
W 76-65
Away
2/17/2022
Utah
L 60-56
Home
2/19/2022
Colorado
L 70-53
Home
2/26/2022
Cal
L 53-39
Away
3/3/2022
Arizona
L 81-69
Away
3/5/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
