Arizona State vs. Stanford: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 9 seed Stanford Cardinal (15-15, 8-12 Pac-12) play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 8 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (14-16, 10-10 Pac-12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, tipping off at 3:00 PM.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Stanford
- The Sun Devils average just 2.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Cardinal give up (68.1).
- The Cardinal put up an average of 65.8 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 67.1 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
- This season, the Sun Devils have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have hit.
- The Cardinal are shooting 42.9% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 39.9% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 12.2 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
- Kimani Lawrence is Arizona State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 per game, while Marreon Jackson is its best passer, distributing 4.0 assists in each contest.
- Horne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sun Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Jackson is Arizona State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Alonzo Gaffney leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Spencer Jones is at the top of the Cardinal scoring leaderboard with 11.0 points per game. He also collects 4.3 rebounds and racks up 1.2 assists per game.
- Stanford's leader in rebounds is Ingram Harrison with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Michael O'Connell with 3.4 per game.
- Jones knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.
- Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jones with 0.6 per game.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/21/2022
UCLA
L 66-52
Away
2/24/2022
Colorado
W 82-65
Away
2/26/2022
Utah
W 63-61
Away
3/3/2022
Cal
W 71-44
Home
3/5/2022
Stanford
W 65-56
Home
3/9/2022
Stanford
-
Home
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Utah
L 60-56
Home
2/19/2022
Colorado
L 70-53
Home
2/26/2022
Cal
L 53-39
Away
3/3/2022
Arizona
L 81-69
Away
3/5/2022
Arizona State
L 65-56
Away
3/9/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
9
2022
Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. Arizona State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)