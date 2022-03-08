Arizona State vs. Stanford: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) celebrates a shot alongside Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 9 seed Stanford Cardinal (15-15, 8-12 Pac-12) play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 8 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (14-16, 10-10 Pac-12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, tipping off at 3:00 PM.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Stanford

The Sun Devils average just 2.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Cardinal give up (68.1).

The Cardinal put up an average of 65.8 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 67.1 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

This season, the Sun Devils have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have hit.

The Cardinal are shooting 42.9% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 39.9% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona State Players to Watch

The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 12.2 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Kimani Lawrence is Arizona State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 per game, while Marreon Jackson is its best passer, distributing 4.0 assists in each contest.

Horne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sun Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Jackson is Arizona State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Alonzo Gaffney leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

Spencer Jones is at the top of the Cardinal scoring leaderboard with 11.0 points per game. He also collects 4.3 rebounds and racks up 1.2 assists per game.

Stanford's leader in rebounds is Ingram Harrison with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Michael O'Connell with 3.4 per game.

Jones knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.

Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jones with 0.6 per game.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/21/2022 UCLA L 66-52 Away 2/24/2022 Colorado W 82-65 Away 2/26/2022 Utah W 63-61 Away 3/3/2022 Cal W 71-44 Home 3/5/2022 Stanford W 65-56 Home 3/9/2022 Stanford - Home

Stanford Schedule