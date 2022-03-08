Arizona State vs. Stanford: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) celebrates a shot alongside Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) celebrates a shot alongside Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 9 seed Stanford Cardinal (15-15, 8-12 Pac-12) play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 8 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (14-16, 10-10 Pac-12) on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, tipping off at 3:00 PM.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Stanford

  • The Sun Devils average just 2.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Cardinal give up (68.1).
  • The Cardinal put up an average of 65.8 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 67.1 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Sun Devils have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have hit.
  • The Cardinal are shooting 42.9% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 39.9% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 12.2 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
  • Kimani Lawrence is Arizona State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.4 per game, while Marreon Jackson is its best passer, distributing 4.0 assists in each contest.
  • Horne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sun Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Jackson is Arizona State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Alonzo Gaffney leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Spencer Jones is at the top of the Cardinal scoring leaderboard with 11.0 points per game. He also collects 4.3 rebounds and racks up 1.2 assists per game.
  • Stanford's leader in rebounds is Ingram Harrison with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Michael O'Connell with 3.4 per game.
  • Jones knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.
  • Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jones with 0.6 per game.

Arizona State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

UCLA

L 66-52

Away

2/24/2022

Colorado

W 82-65

Away

2/26/2022

Utah

W 63-61

Away

3/3/2022

Cal

W 71-44

Home

3/5/2022

Stanford

W 65-56

Home

3/9/2022

Stanford

-

Home

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Utah

L 60-56

Home

2/19/2022

Colorado

L 70-53

Home

2/26/2022

Cal

L 53-39

Away

3/3/2022

Arizona

L 81-69

Away

3/5/2022

Arizona State

L 65-56

Away

3/9/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Dakota vs South Dakota State in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
pitt
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt vs Boston College in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) celebrates a shot alongside Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Stanford: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) and center Lucas Moerman (35) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. New Mexico: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball past North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Jericole Hellems (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Syracuse: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) reacts after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) draws his fifth foul in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics gaurd Payton Pritchard (11) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy