Arizona State vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona State vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) looks to shoot over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (0-0) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. UC Riverside

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. UC Riverside

    • Last year, the Sun Devils scored 74.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 63.6 the Highlanders allowed.
    • The Highlanders scored an average of 70.2 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer points than the 77.1 the Sun Devils gave up.
    • The Sun Devils made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
    • The Highlanders shot 44.7% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 46.0% the Sun Devils' opponents shot last season.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Remy Martin averaged 17.6 points per contest to go with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Kimani Lawrence pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. averaged 3.6 assists per contest.
    • Martin knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jaelen House averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Jalen Graham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    UC Riverside Players to Watch

    • Arinze Chidom averaged 12.9 points per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Flynn Cameron averaged 5.4 boards per game and Zyon Pullin dished out 4.5 assists per game.
    • Wil Tattersall knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Chidom averaged 1.1 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game last season.

    Arizona State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Portland

    W 76-60

    Home

    11/11/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    UC Riverside Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    San Diego State

    L 66-53

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    La Sierra

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    UTEP

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    UC Riverside at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

