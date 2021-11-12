Arizona State vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona State vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (0-0) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. UC Riverside
- Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. UC Riverside
- Last year, the Sun Devils scored 74.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 63.6 the Highlanders allowed.
- The Highlanders scored an average of 70.2 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer points than the 77.1 the Sun Devils gave up.
- The Sun Devils made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- The Highlanders shot 44.7% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 46.0% the Sun Devils' opponents shot last season.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Remy Martin averaged 17.6 points per contest to go with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Kimani Lawrence pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, while Alonzo Verge Jr. averaged 3.6 assists per contest.
- Martin knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Jaelen House averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Jalen Graham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Arinze Chidom averaged 12.9 points per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Flynn Cameron averaged 5.4 boards per game and Zyon Pullin dished out 4.5 assists per game.
- Wil Tattersall knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Chidom averaged 1.1 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game last season.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Portland
W 76-60
Home
11/11/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
11/15/2021
North Florida
-
Home
11/18/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Baylor
-
Home
12/1/2021
Washington State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon
-
Away
UC Riverside Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
San Diego State
L 66-53
Away
11/11/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
11/14/2021
La Sierra
-
Home
11/17/2021
San Diego
-
Away
11/20/2021
Bethesda (CA)
-
Home
11/22/2021
UTEP
-
Away
11/26/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
How To Watch
November
11
2021
UC Riverside at Arizona State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)