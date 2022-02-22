Arizona State travels to UCLA on Monday night to try and upset the No. 12 Bruins for the second time this season.

Arizona State is 10–15 overall this season. It is ranked No. 9 in the Pac-12 conference with a conference record of 6–9. The Sun Devils are on a three-game winning streak, though, coming into Monday's contest against UCLA after beating Washington State, Oregon and Oregon State.

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Arizona State at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA is the No. 12 team in the AP Top 25. The Bruins are one of the three ranked teams in the Pac-12, along with No. 2 Arizona and No. 16 USC. The Bruins are 19–5 overall and 11–4 in Pac-12 play.

Two of those four losses in the conference came to the two teams ranked ahead of them. The other two were on the road at Arizona State and at home against Oregon.

National Player of the Year candidate Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins with 17.9 points per game, along with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

The last time these two teams played, Arizona State came away with a 87–84 win at home. Marreon Jackson led the way for the Sun Devils with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.