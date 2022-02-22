Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State travels to UCLA on Monday night to try and upset the No. 12 Bruins for the second time this season.

Arizona State is 10–15 overall this season. It is ranked No. 9 in the Pac-12 conference with a conference record of 6–9. The Sun Devils are on a three-game winning streak, though, coming into Monday's contest against UCLA after beating Washington State, Oregon and Oregon State.

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Arizona State at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA is the No. 12 team in the AP Top 25. The Bruins are one of the three ranked teams in the Pac-12, along with No. 2 Arizona and No. 16 USC. The Bruins are 19–5 overall and 11–4 in Pac-12 play.

Two of those four losses in the conference came to the two teams ranked ahead of them. The other two were on the road at Arizona State and at home against Oregon.

National Player of the Year candidate Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins with 17.9 points per game, along with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

The last time these two teams played, Arizona State came away with a 87–84 win at home. Marreon Jackson led the way for the Sun Devils with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Arizona State at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
LSU GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Utah at Washington in College Gymnastics

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
pacific
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Pacific

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
baylor
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma State

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
ucla-basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard Isaiah Range (24) shoots over Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (4) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy