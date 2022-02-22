How to Watch Arizona State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12) will look to continue a six-game home win streak when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-13.5
130.5 points
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Arizona State
- The Bruins put up 74.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 68.8 the Sun Devils give up.
- The Sun Devils' 65.0 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 62.3 the Bruins give up to opponents.
- The Bruins are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang paces the Bruins at 17.9 points per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 12.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tyger Campbell puts up a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.0% from the field and 42.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jules Bernard posts 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Myles Johnson leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.0), and also puts up 4.1 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Kimani Lawrence is putting up a team-high 6.8 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 10.7 points and 1.5 assists, making 53.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Marreon Jackson is putting up a team-best 3.9 assists per game. He's also producing 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 34.2% of his shots from the floor, and 28.9% from 3-point range resulting in 1.6 treys per contest.
- DJ Horne is the Sun Devils' top scorer (12.4 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and averages 3.0 rebounds.
- Jalen Graham gets the Sun Devils 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jay Heath gives the Sun Devils 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
21
2022
Arizona State at UCLA
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)