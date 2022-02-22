Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12) will look to continue a six-game home win streak when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State

  • Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA vs Arizona State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCLA

-13.5

130.5 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Arizona State

  • The Bruins put up 74.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 68.8 the Sun Devils give up.
  • The Sun Devils' 65.0 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 62.3 the Bruins give up to opponents.
  • The Bruins are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang paces the Bruins at 17.9 points per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 12.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Tyger Campbell puts up a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.0% from the field and 42.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jules Bernard posts 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Myles Johnson leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.0), and also puts up 4.1 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Kimani Lawrence is putting up a team-high 6.8 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 10.7 points and 1.5 assists, making 53.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Marreon Jackson is putting up a team-best 3.9 assists per game. He's also producing 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 34.2% of his shots from the floor, and 28.9% from 3-point range resulting in 1.6 treys per contest.
  • DJ Horne is the Sun Devils' top scorer (12.4 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and averages 3.0 rebounds.
  • Jalen Graham gets the Sun Devils 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Jay Heath gives the Sun Devils 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Arizona State at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
LSU GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Utah at Washington in College Gymnastics

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
pacific
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Pacific

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
baylor
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma State

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
ucla-basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard Isaiah Range (24) shoots over Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (4) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) shoots the ball over Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy