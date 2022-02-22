Feb 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12) will look to continue a six-game home win streak when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -13.5 130.5 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Arizona State

The Bruins put up 74.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 68.8 the Sun Devils give up.

The Sun Devils' 65.0 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 62.3 the Bruins give up to opponents.

The Bruins are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang paces the Bruins at 17.9 points per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 12.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tyger Campbell puts up a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.0% from the field and 42.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jules Bernard posts 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Johnson leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.0), and also puts up 4.1 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Arizona State Players to Watch