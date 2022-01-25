No. 15 USC hosts Arizona State on Monday night in a Pac-12 battle looking to win its third straight game.

USC has recovered nicely since losing its first two conference games of the year. The Trojans were upset by Stanford and Oregon two weeks ago, but have since won two straight against Colorado and Utah.

How to Watch Arizona State at USC in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Trojans are now 15-2 overall and 6-2 in the Pac-12. They are still chasing UCLA and Arizona in the standings, but have stopped the bleeding with the wins.

No. 16 USC has games coming up in a couple of weeks against the top two teams, but in the meantime the Trojans need to take care of the teams right now to keep pace.

Monday night that includes an Arizona State team that is coming off a close 79-76 loss to Stanford.

The loss to the Cardinal kept the Sun Devils from winning their second straight game, as they were able to take down Utah the game before.

Arizona State had some big wins earlier this year, but conference play has not been kind to the Sun Devils as they are just 2-4 and have been blown out a few times.

Monday night, though, they get a great opportunity to turn things around as they try and pull off a huge upset of a very good USC team.

