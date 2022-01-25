Arizona State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch Arizona State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pac-12 opponents square off when the No. 15 USC Trojans (16-2, 6-2 Pac-12) host the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-10, 2-4 Pac-12) at Galen Center, beginning at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.
How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream: fuboTV
USC
-12
134.5 points
Key Stats for USC vs. Arizona State
- The 74.8 points per game the Trojans record are 6.6 more points than the Sun Devils allow (68.2).
- The Sun Devils' 63.6 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 63.4 the Trojans give up.
- The Trojans are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
- The Sun Devils are shooting 39.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 37.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley leads his squad in points (14.8), rebounds (8.8) and assists (3.1) per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
- Drew Peterson leads the Trojans at 3.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.8 rebounds and 11.2 points.
- Chevez Goodwin puts up 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Boogie Ellis posts 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Agbonkpolo is averaging 7.9 points, 0.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Kimani Lawrence paces the Sun Devils in rebounding (7.1 per game), and posts 10.6 points and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
- Marreon Jackson is the Sun Devils' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he puts up 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- DJ Horne is the Sun Devils' top scorer (13.5 points per game), and he delivers 1.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
- Jay Heath gives the Sun Devils 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Alonzo Gaffney is posting 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 38.5% of his shots from the field.
