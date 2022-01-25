Arizona State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) dribbles up the court as head coach Bobby Hurley looks on against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents square off when the No. 15 USC Trojans (16-2, 6-2 Pac-12) host the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-10, 2-4 Pac-12) at Galen Center, beginning at 11:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State

USC vs Arizona State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

USC

-12

134.5 points

Key Stats for USC vs. Arizona State

  • The 74.8 points per game the Trojans record are 6.6 more points than the Sun Devils allow (68.2).
  • The Sun Devils' 63.6 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 63.4 the Trojans give up.
  • The Trojans are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
  • The Sun Devils are shooting 39.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 37.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley leads his squad in points (14.8), rebounds (8.8) and assists (3.1) per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Drew Peterson leads the Trojans at 3.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.8 rebounds and 11.2 points.
  • Chevez Goodwin puts up 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Boogie Ellis posts 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Agbonkpolo is averaging 7.9 points, 0.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Kimani Lawrence paces the Sun Devils in rebounding (7.1 per game), and posts 10.6 points and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Marreon Jackson is the Sun Devils' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he puts up 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.
  • DJ Horne is the Sun Devils' top scorer (13.5 points per game), and he delivers 1.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
  • Jay Heath gives the Sun Devils 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Alonzo Gaffney is posting 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 38.5% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Arizona State at USC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
