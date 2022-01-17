Arizona State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 2, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) drives to the basket past Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-9, 1-3 Pac-12) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Utes (8-9, 1-6 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. The Utes have lost five games in a row.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Utah

  • The Sun Devils record 7.0 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Utes allow (69.6).
  • The Utes score an average of 71.2 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 67.9 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.
  • The Sun Devils make 38.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • DJ Horne leads the Sun Devils in scoring, tallying 13.2 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
  • Kimani Lawrence leads Arizona State in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Marreon Jackson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
  • Horne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sun Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • The Arizona State steals leader is Luther Muhammad, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Alonzo Gaffney, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Branden Carlson averages 11.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Utes.
  • Utah's leader in rebounds is Marco Anthony with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Rollie Worster with 3.2 per game.
  • David Jenkins Jr. hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Worster (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carlson (1.7 per game).

Arizona State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/9/2021

Grand Canyon

W 67-62

Home

12/14/2021

Creighton

W 58-57

Away

12/19/2021

San Francisco

L 66-65

Home

1/2/2022

Cal

L 74-50

Away

1/15/2022

Colorado

L 75-57

Home

1/17/2022

Utah

-

Home

1/22/2022

Stanford

-

Away

1/24/2022

USC

-

Away

1/29/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/3/2022

USC

-

Home

2/5/2022

UCLA

-

Home

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Oregon State

L 88-76

Away

1/1/2022

Oregon

L 79-66

Away

1/6/2022

Washington

L 74-68

Home

1/8/2022

Washington State

L 77-61

Home

1/15/2022

Arizona

L 82-64

Away

1/17/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

1/20/2022

UCLA

-

Home

1/22/2022

USC

-

Home

1/26/2022

Washington State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Washington

-

Away

2/3/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Utah at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
