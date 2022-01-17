Arizona State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 2, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) drives to the basket past Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-9, 1-3 Pac-12) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Utes (8-9, 1-6 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. The Utes have lost five games in a row.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Utah

The Sun Devils record 7.0 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Utes allow (69.6).

The Utes score an average of 71.2 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 67.9 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.

The Sun Devils make 38.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Arizona State Players to Watch

DJ Horne leads the Sun Devils in scoring, tallying 13.2 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Kimani Lawrence leads Arizona State in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Marreon Jackson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.

Horne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sun Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

The Arizona State steals leader is Luther Muhammad, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Alonzo Gaffney, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson averages 11.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Utes.

Utah's leader in rebounds is Marco Anthony with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Rollie Worster with 3.2 per game.

David Jenkins Jr. hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.

Utah's leader in steals is Worster (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carlson (1.7 per game).

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Grand Canyon W 67-62 Home 12/14/2021 Creighton W 58-57 Away 12/19/2021 San Francisco L 66-65 Home 1/2/2022 Cal L 74-50 Away 1/15/2022 Colorado L 75-57 Home 1/17/2022 Utah - Home 1/22/2022 Stanford - Away 1/24/2022 USC - Away 1/29/2022 Arizona - Away 2/3/2022 USC - Home 2/5/2022 UCLA - Home

Utah Schedule