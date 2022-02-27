Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) drives past Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents meet when the Utah Utes (11-17, 4-14 Pac-12) host the Arizona State Sun Devils (11-16, 7-10 Pac-12) at Jon M. Huntsman Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

Utah vs Arizona State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Utah

-3

138.5 points

Key Stats for Utah vs. Arizona State

  • The Utes score only 1.4 more points per game (70.0) than the Sun Devils allow (68.6).
  • The Sun Devils put up an average of 65.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 70.3 the Utes give up to opponents.
  • The Utes are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
  • The Sun Devils' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Utes have given up to their opponents.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Marco Anthony averages a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 8.6 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 39.7% from the floor.
  • Rollie Worster posts a team-leading 3.0 assists per game. He is also putting up 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 41.6% from the field.
  • Branden Carlson leads his team in points per game (13.2), and also averages 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • Both Gach averages 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Lazar Stefanovic is posting 7.5 points, 1.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Marreon Jackson is the Sun Devils' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he produces 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.
  • Kimani Lawrence is posting a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.3 points and 1.4 assists, making 52.8% of his shots from the field.
  • DJ Horne is No. 1 on the Sun Devils in scoring (12.1 points per game) and assists (1.9), and produces 2.9 rebounds. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • The Sun Devils receive 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jalen Graham.
  • Jay Heath gets the Sun Devils 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Arizona State at Utah

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
