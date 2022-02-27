How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) drives past Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents meet when the Utah Utes (11-17, 4-14 Pac-12) host the Arizona State Sun Devils (11-16, 7-10 Pac-12) at Jon M. Huntsman Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Utah -3 138.5 points

Key Stats for Utah vs. Arizona State

The Utes score only 1.4 more points per game (70.0) than the Sun Devils allow (68.6).

The Sun Devils put up an average of 65.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 70.3 the Utes give up to opponents.

The Utes are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

The Sun Devils' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Utes have given up to their opponents.

Utah Players to Watch

Marco Anthony averages a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 8.6 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 39.7% from the floor.

Rollie Worster posts a team-leading 3.0 assists per game. He is also putting up 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 41.6% from the field.

Branden Carlson leads his team in points per game (13.2), and also averages 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Both Gach averages 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Lazar Stefanovic is posting 7.5 points, 1.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Arizona State Players to Watch