Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Washington State
- The Sun Devils record 68.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars score an average of 84.8 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 71.1 the Sun Devils allow.
- The Sun Devils are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- The Cougars are shooting 46.9% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 43.1% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 11.9 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Kimani Lawrence leads Arizona State in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Marreon Jackson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- The Sun Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- The Arizona State steals leader is Jackson, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Alonzo Gaffney, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Tyrell Roberts racks up 14.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cougars.
- Efe Abogidi has a stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 8.0 points and 0.5 assists per game for Washington State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Michael Flowers has the top spot for assists with 2.5 per game, adding 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.
- Roberts knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
- Mouhamed Gueye (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington State while Abogidi (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
North Florida
W 72-63
Home
11/18/2021
San Diego State
L 65-63
Away
11/24/2021
Baylor
L 75-63
Home
11/25/2021
Syracuse
L 92-84
Away
11/26/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 77-59
Away
12/1/2021
Washington State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/9/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Home
12/14/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
12/21/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Seattle U
W 79-61
Home
11/15/2021
UCSB
W 73-65
Home
11/18/2021
Idaho
W 109-61
Away
11/22/2021
Winthrop
W 92-86
Home
11/27/2021
Eastern Washington
L 76-71
Home
12/1/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/4/2021
USC
-
Home
12/8/2021
Weber State
-
Home
12/11/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
12/15/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home