Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) dribbles as Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) chases during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) dribbles as Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) chases during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Washington State

    • The Sun Devils record 68.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Cougars give up.
    • The Cougars score an average of 84.8 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 71.1 the Sun Devils allow.
    • The Sun Devils are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Cougars allow to opponents.
    • The Cougars are shooting 46.9% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 43.1% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 11.9 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
    • Kimani Lawrence leads Arizona State in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Marreon Jackson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
    • The Sun Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • The Arizona State steals leader is Jackson, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Alonzo Gaffney, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Tyrell Roberts racks up 14.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cougars.
    • Efe Abogidi has a stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 8.0 points and 0.5 assists per game for Washington State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Michael Flowers has the top spot for assists with 2.5 per game, adding 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.
    • Roberts knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
    • Mouhamed Gueye (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington State while Abogidi (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Arizona State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    North Florida

    W 72-63

    Home

    11/18/2021

    San Diego State

    L 65-63

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Baylor

    L 75-63

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Syracuse

    L 92-84

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 77-59

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    Washington State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Seattle U

    W 79-61

    Home

    11/15/2021

    UCSB

    W 73-65

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Idaho

    W 109-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Winthrop

    W 92-86

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Eastern Washington

    L 76-71

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Washington State at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots a layup over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Riverside vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) celebrates with guard Myreon Jones (0) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) after making a three point buzzer beater shot to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) dribbles as Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) chases during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy