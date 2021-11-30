Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) dribbles as Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) chases during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Washington State

The Sun Devils record 68.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars score an average of 84.8 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 71.1 the Sun Devils allow.

The Sun Devils are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars are shooting 46.9% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 43.1% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona State Players to Watch

The Sun Devils scoring leader is DJ Horne, who averages 11.9 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Kimani Lawrence leads Arizona State in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Marreon Jackson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

The Sun Devils get the most three-point shooting production out of Horne, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

The Arizona State steals leader is Jackson, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Alonzo Gaffney, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Washington State Players to Watch

Tyrell Roberts racks up 14.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cougars.

Efe Abogidi has a stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 8.0 points and 0.5 assists per game for Washington State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Michael Flowers has the top spot for assists with 2.5 per game, adding 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.

Roberts knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.

Mouhamed Gueye (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington State while Abogidi (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 North Florida W 72-63 Home 11/18/2021 San Diego State L 65-63 Away 11/24/2021 Baylor L 75-63 Home 11/25/2021 Syracuse L 92-84 Away 11/26/2021 Loyola Chicago L 77-59 Away 12/1/2021 Washington State - Home 12/5/2021 Oregon - Away 12/9/2021 Grand Canyon - Home 12/14/2021 Creighton - Away 12/19/2021 San Francisco - Home 12/21/2021 Florida A&M - Home

Washington State Schedule