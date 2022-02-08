No. 4 Arizona travels to rival Arizona State on Monday night looking to beat the Sun Devils for the second time this year.

No. 4 Arizona hits the road Monday night for the first of three straight away games when it takes on Arizona State. The Wildcats come in after two of their biggest wins of the year, taking down No. 3 UCLA and No. 19 USC to move to 9-1 in the Pac-12.

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Wildcats sit in first place in the conference and have looked like the best team in not only the Pac-12, but one of the best in the country. Monday night they look to stay hot and pick up the season sweep of their rival.

Arizona State will look to avenge that loss and pick up its second straight huge upset, as the Sun Devils shocked UCLA on Saturday in triple overtime.

They were able to outlast the Bruins to snap a four-game losing streak and got them their third Pac-12 win of the year.

It has been a tough year for the Sun Devils, but Saturday's game was a huge win and showed that they could beat a top team. Monday they will look to do it again.

