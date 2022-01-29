Arizona vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton (34) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12) hope to extend a 10-game home win streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-11, 2-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Arizona State

The Wildcats put up 18.3 more points per game (87.1) than the Sun Devils give up (68.8).

The Sun Devils score only 1.8 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Wildcats allow (64.9).

The Wildcats are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 41% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

The Sun Devils are shooting 39.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 37% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.4 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.2 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.

Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.1 per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

DJ Horne sits at the top of the Sun Devils scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also grabs 2.9 rebounds and racks up 1.4 assists per game.

Kimani Lawrence puts up a stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 10.6 points and 1.5 assists per game for Arizona State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marreon Jackson has the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Horne is consistent from deep and leads the Sun Devils with 2.6 made threes per game.

Arizona State's leader in steals is Jackson (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.7 per game).

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2022 Colorado W 76-55 Home 1/15/2022 Utah W 82-64 Home 1/20/2022 Stanford W 85-57 Away 1/23/2022 Cal W 96-71 Away 1/25/2022 UCLA L 75-59 Away 1/29/2022 Arizona State - Home 2/3/2022 UCLA - Home 2/5/2022 USC - Home 2/7/2022 Arizona State - Away 2/10/2022 Washington State - Away 2/12/2022 Washington - Away

Arizona State Schedule