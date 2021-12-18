Arizona vs. Cal Baptist: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal Baptist: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game win streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at McKale Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Cal Baptist
- The Wildcats record 28.4 more points per game (91.7) than the Lancers give up (63.3).
- The Lancers' 73.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Lancers allow to opponents.
- The Lancers are shooting 48.8% from the field, 12.4% higher than the 36.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.7 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.0 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
- Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Daniel Akin averages 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Lancers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Taran Armstrong's assist statline leads Cal Baptist; he records 8.3 assists per game.
- Tre Armstrong is the top shooter from deep for the Lancers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Cal Baptist's leader in steals is Ty Rowell with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Akin with 1.1 per game.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Sacramento State
W 105-59
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon State
W 90-65
Away
12/8/2021
Wyoming
W 94-65
Home
12/11/2021
Illinois
W 83-79
Away
12/15/2021
Northern Colorado
W 101-76
Home
12/18/2021
Cal Baptist
-
Home
12/22/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/30/2021
UCLA
-
Away
1/2/2022
USC
-
Away
1/8/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
1/13/2022
Colorado
-
Home
Cal Baptist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Texas
L 68-44
Away
11/27/2021
San Diego Christian
W 85-38
Home
12/2/2021
Cal Poly
W 64-55
Home
12/7/2021
North Dakota
W 89-71
Home
12/12/2021
UC Riverside
L 70-54
Away
12/18/2021
Arizona
-
Away
12/21/2021
Southeast Missouri State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Seattle U
-
Home
1/8/2022
Chicago State
-
Away
1/13/2022
Dixie State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Utah Valley
-
Home