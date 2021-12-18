Arizona vs. Cal Baptist: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game win streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at McKale Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal Baptist

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: McKale Center

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Cal Baptist

The Wildcats record 28.4 more points per game (91.7) than the Lancers give up (63.3).

The Lancers' 73.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Lancers allow to opponents.

The Lancers are shooting 48.8% from the field, 12.4% higher than the 36.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.7 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.0 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.

Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Daniel Akin averages 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Lancers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Taran Armstrong's assist statline leads Cal Baptist; he records 8.3 assists per game.

Tre Armstrong is the top shooter from deep for the Lancers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Cal Baptist's leader in steals is Ty Rowell with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Akin with 1.1 per game.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Sacramento State W 105-59 Home 12/5/2021 Oregon State W 90-65 Away 12/8/2021 Wyoming W 94-65 Home 12/11/2021 Illinois W 83-79 Away 12/15/2021 Northern Colorado W 101-76 Home 12/18/2021 Cal Baptist - Home 12/22/2021 Tennessee - Away 12/30/2021 UCLA - Away 1/2/2022 USC - Away 1/8/2022 Arizona State - Away 1/13/2022 Colorado - Home

Cal Baptist Schedule