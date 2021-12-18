Arizona vs. Cal Baptist: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal Baptist: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game win streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at McKale Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal Baptist

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Cal Baptist

    • The Wildcats record 28.4 more points per game (91.7) than the Lancers give up (63.3).
    • The Lancers' 73.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • The Wildcats are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Lancers allow to opponents.
    • The Lancers are shooting 48.8% from the field, 12.4% higher than the 36.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.7 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
    • Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.0 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
    • Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

    Cal Baptist Players to Watch

    • Daniel Akin averages 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Lancers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Taran Armstrong's assist statline leads Cal Baptist; he records 8.3 assists per game.
    • Tre Armstrong is the top shooter from deep for the Lancers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Cal Baptist's leader in steals is Ty Rowell with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Akin with 1.1 per game.

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Sacramento State

    W 105-59

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon State

    W 90-65

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Wyoming

    W 94-65

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Illinois

    W 83-79

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 101-76

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    USC

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    Cal Baptist Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Texas

    L 68-44

    Away

    11/27/2021

    San Diego Christian

    W 85-38

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 64-55

    Home

    12/7/2021

    North Dakota

    W 89-71

    Home

    12/12/2021

    UC Riverside

    L 70-54

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Seattle U

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Chicago State

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Dixie State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Utah Valley

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    California Baptist at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

