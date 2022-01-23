Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-9, 2-5 Pac-12) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -13.5 140 points

Key Stats for Cal vs. Arizona

The 88.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 25.6 more points than the Golden Bears give up (62.7).

The Golden Bears score just 0.7 more points per game (64.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.9).

The Wildcats make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

The Golden Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 36.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.8), and also averages 12.8 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 3.3 blocked shots (sixth in the nation).

Bennedict Mathurin posts 17.7 points and 2.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.9 rebounds, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Azuolas Tubelis posts 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 1.0 block.

Dalen Terry is putting up 6.9 points, 4.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Kerr Kriisa puts up a team-best 5.1 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.7 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 39.7% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Cal Players to Watch