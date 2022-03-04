Arizona vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears forward Grant Anticevich (15) drives to the basket againstOregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (27-3, 17-2 Pac-12) hope to continue a 16-game home winning streak when they host the California Golden Bears (12-18, 5-14 Pac-12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Cal

The Wildcats average 19.2 more points per game (84.5) than the Golden Bears give up (65.3).

The Golden Bears put up an average of 63.2 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 66.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

The Golden Bears' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).

Arizona Players to Watch

Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.4 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Mathurin and Koloko lead Arizona on the defensive end, with Mathurin leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Koloko in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

Jordan Shepherd is at the top of the Golden Bears scoring leaderboard with 14.4 points per game. He also pulls down 2.9 rebounds and racks up 2.4 assists per game.

Cal's leader in rebounds is Grant Anticevich with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Joel Brown with 3.3 per game.

Anticevich is the top shooter from distance for the Golden Bears, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Cal's leader in steals is Shepherd (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lars Thiemann (0.5 per game).

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Oregon W 84-81 Home 2/24/2022 Utah W 97-77 Away 2/26/2022 Colorado L 79-63 Away 3/1/2022 USC W 91-71 Away 3/3/2022 Stanford W 81-69 Home 3/5/2022 Cal - Home

Cal Schedule