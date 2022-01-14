Arizona vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at McKale Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Colorado

The 89.9 points per game the Wildcats score are 23.9 more points than the Buffaloes allow (66).

The Buffaloes' 72.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 65.2 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

The Buffaloes' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.8%).

Arizona Players to Watch

The Wildcats scoring leader is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 18.9 per contest to go with 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.2 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing five assists in each contest.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy's assist statline paces Colorado; he racks up 2.6 assists per game.

Barthelemy is dependable from three-point range and leads the Buffaloes with 1.2 made threes per game.

Eli Parquet's steals (0.8 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Colorado defensively.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Illinois W 83-79 Away 12/15/2021 Northern Colorado W 101-76 Home 12/18/2021 Cal Baptist W 84-60 Home 12/22/2021 Tennessee L 77-73 Away 1/3/2022 Washington W 95-79 Home 1/13/2022 Colorado - Home 1/15/2022 Utah - Home 1/20/2022 Stanford - Away 1/23/2022 Cal - Away 1/25/2022 UCLA - Away 1/29/2022 Arizona State - Home

Colorado Schedule