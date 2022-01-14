Arizona vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at McKale Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: McKale Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Colorado

  • The 89.9 points per game the Wildcats score are 23.9 more points than the Buffaloes allow (66).
  • The Buffaloes' 72.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 65.2 the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
  • The Buffaloes' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.8%).

Arizona Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats scoring leader is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 18.9 per contest to go with 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.2 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing five assists in each contest.
  • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
  • The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy's assist statline paces Colorado; he racks up 2.6 assists per game.
  • Barthelemy is dependable from three-point range and leads the Buffaloes with 1.2 made threes per game.
  • Eli Parquet's steals (0.8 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Colorado defensively.

Arizona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Illinois

W 83-79

Away

12/15/2021

Northern Colorado

W 101-76

Home

12/18/2021

Cal Baptist

W 84-60

Home

12/22/2021

Tennessee

L 77-73

Away

1/3/2022

Washington

W 95-79

Home

1/13/2022

Colorado

-

Home

1/15/2022

Utah

-

Home

1/20/2022

Stanford

-

Away

1/23/2022

Cal

-

Away

1/25/2022

UCLA

-

Away

1/29/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Eastern Washington

W 60-57

Home

12/10/2021

Milwaukee

W 65-54

Home

12/18/2021

CSU Bakersfield

W 60-46

Home

1/6/2022

Washington State

W 83-78

Home

1/9/2022

Washington

W 78-64

Home

1/13/2022

Arizona

-

Away

1/15/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

1/20/2022

USC

-

Home

1/22/2022

UCLA

-

Home

1/25/2022

Oregon

-

Away

1/27/2022

Washington

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Colorado at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

arizona
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Pepperdine

1 hour ago
Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
Arizona State Sun Devils forward Romello White (23) shoots the ball as Saint Mary's Gaels forward/center Matthias Tass attempts to block him during an NCAA basketball game between Arizona State and Saint Mary's College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Cent02 78gtpcpj2k3gantefrw Original
College Basketball

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
Arizona State Sun Devils forward Romello White (23) shoots the ball as Saint Mary's Gaels forward/center Matthias Tass attempts to block him during an NCAA basketball game between Arizona State and Saint Mary's College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Cent02 78gtpcpj2k3gantefrw Original
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA;Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) drives against Utah State Aggies center Trevin Dorius (32) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA;Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) drives against Utah State Aggies center Trevin Dorius (32) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

BYU vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy