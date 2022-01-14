Arizona vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at McKale Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Colorado
- The 89.9 points per game the Wildcats score are 23.9 more points than the Buffaloes allow (66).
- The Buffaloes' 72.4 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 65.2 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
- The Buffaloes' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.8%).
Arizona Players to Watch
- The Wildcats scoring leader is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 18.9 per contest to go with 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.2 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing five assists in each contest.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy's assist statline paces Colorado; he racks up 2.6 assists per game.
- Barthelemy is dependable from three-point range and leads the Buffaloes with 1.2 made threes per game.
- Eli Parquet's steals (0.8 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Colorado defensively.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Illinois
W 83-79
Away
12/15/2021
Northern Colorado
W 101-76
Home
12/18/2021
Cal Baptist
W 84-60
Home
12/22/2021
Tennessee
L 77-73
Away
1/3/2022
Washington
W 95-79
Home
1/13/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/15/2022
Utah
-
Home
1/20/2022
Stanford
-
Away
1/23/2022
Cal
-
Away
1/25/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/29/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Eastern Washington
W 60-57
Home
12/10/2021
Milwaukee
W 65-54
Home
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
W 60-46
Home
1/6/2022
Washington State
W 83-78
Home
1/9/2022
Washington
W 78-64
Home
1/13/2022
Arizona
-
Away
1/15/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
1/20/2022
USC
-
Home
1/22/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/25/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/27/2022
Washington
-
Away