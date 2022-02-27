How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 10-8 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Coors Events Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coors Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona
-10
153.5 points
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Arizona
- The Wildcats average 18.7 more points per game (85.2) than the Buffaloes give up (66.5).
- The Buffaloes score an average of 70.1 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 66.2 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
- The Buffaloes have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Christian Koloko puts up a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.0 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 61.3% from the floor.
- Bennedict Mathurin puts up a team-leading 17.3 points per contest. He is also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Azuolas Tubelis is posting 15.5 points, 2.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.
- Dalen Terry averages 7.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field.
- Kerr Kriisa is tops on his squad in assists per contest (5.0), and also puts up 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker is putting up team highs in points (14.4 per game) and rebounds (9.1). And he is contributing 1.1 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Evan Battey is putting up 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 50.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy is posting 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 40.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
- Nique Clifford gets the Buffaloes 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Buffaloes get 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Tristan da Silva.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)