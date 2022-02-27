How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) drives the ball against Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 10-8 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Coors Events Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coors Events Center

Coors Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -10 153.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Arizona

The Wildcats average 18.7 more points per game (85.2) than the Buffaloes give up (66.5).

The Buffaloes score an average of 70.1 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 66.2 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

The Buffaloes have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko puts up a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.0 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 61.3% from the floor.

Bennedict Mathurin puts up a team-leading 17.3 points per contest. He is also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Azuolas Tubelis is posting 15.5 points, 2.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Dalen Terry averages 7.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field.

Kerr Kriisa is tops on his squad in assists per contest (5.0), and also puts up 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Colorado Players to Watch