How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after a play in a game against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats (29-3, 18-2 Pac-12) square off against the No. 4 seed Colorado Buffaloes (21-10, 12-8 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament Friday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM. Watch to see both teams look to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Colorado

  • The 84.7 points per game the Wildcats record are 18.1 more points than the Buffaloes allow (66.6).
  • The Buffaloes put up an average of 71.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 67.1 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • The Buffaloes are shooting 44.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 38.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
  • Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker averages 14.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Buffaloes, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • KJ Simpson's assist statline leads Colorado; he dishes out 2.7 assists per game.
  • Evan Battey is consistent from distance and leads the Buffaloes with 1.3 made threes per game.
  • Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.7 per game).

Arizona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Colorado

L 79-63

Away

3/1/2022

USC

W 91-71

Away

3/3/2022

Stanford

W 81-69

Home

3/5/2022

Cal

W 89-61

Home

3/10/2022

Stanford

W 84-80

Home

3/11/2022

Colorado

-

Home

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Stanford

W 70-53

Away

2/24/2022

Arizona State

L 82-65

Home

2/26/2022

Arizona

W 79-63

Home

3/5/2022

Utah

W 84-71

Away

3/10/2022

Oregon

W 80-69

Home

3/11/2022

Arizona

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
