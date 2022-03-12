How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats (29-3, 18-2 Pac-12) square off against the No. 4 seed Colorado Buffaloes (21-10, 12-8 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament Friday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM. Watch to see both teams look to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Colorado
- The 84.7 points per game the Wildcats record are 18.1 more points than the Buffaloes allow (66.6).
- The Buffaloes put up an average of 71.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 67.1 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Buffaloes are shooting 44.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 38.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
- Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker averages 14.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Buffaloes, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- KJ Simpson's assist statline leads Colorado; he dishes out 2.7 assists per game.
- Evan Battey is consistent from distance and leads the Buffaloes with 1.3 made threes per game.
- Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.7 per game).
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Colorado
L 79-63
Away
3/1/2022
USC
W 91-71
Away
3/3/2022
Stanford
W 81-69
Home
3/5/2022
Cal
W 89-61
Home
3/10/2022
Stanford
W 84-80
Home
3/11/2022
Colorado
-
Home
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Stanford
W 70-53
Away
2/24/2022
Arizona State
L 82-65
Home
2/26/2022
Arizona
W 79-63
Home
3/5/2022
Utah
W 84-71
Away
3/10/2022
Oregon
W 80-69
Home
3/11/2022
Arizona
-
Away
How To Watch
March
11
2022
Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Arizona
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)