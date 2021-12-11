Arizona looks to stay perfect on the year when it travels to Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona has been one of the biggest surprises in college basketball in the early season, as it has raced out to a 7-0 record that includes big wins against Wichita State and then No. 4 Michigan.

How to Watch Arizona at Illinois in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WGBC - Meridian, MS)

The Wildcats have seen a resurgence this year as they have struggled the past few years. If the early season is any indication, they are going to be a force in the Pac-12 this year and could challenge UCLA for the top spot in the conference.

Arizona gets a big test on Saturday, as it travels to Illinois to take on an Illini team that has won five straight games .

Illinois stumbled to a 2-2 start, but has been really good since. They come in on a nice streak that includes wins against Rutgers and Iowa to start off Big Ten play.

Kofi Cockburn has once again been a force down low for Illinois and will be a key factor in its game with Arizona on Saturday.

