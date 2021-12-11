How to Watch Arizona at Illinois in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Arizona has been one of the biggest surprises in college basketball in the early season, as it has raced out to a 7-0 record that includes big wins against Wichita State and then No. 4 Michigan.
The Wildcats have seen a resurgence this year as they have struggled the past few years. If the early season is any indication, they are going to be a force in the Pac-12 this year and could challenge UCLA for the top spot in the conference.
Arizona gets a big test on Saturday, as it travels to Illinois to take on an Illini team that has won five straight games .
Illinois stumbled to a 2-2 start, but has been really good since. They come in on a nice streak that includes wins against Rutgers and Iowa to start off Big Ten play.
Kofi Cockburn has once again been a force down low for Illinois and will be a key factor in its game with Arizona on Saturday.
