Arizona vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Fighting Illini have won five games in a row.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -2.5 156.5 points

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Arizona

The 91.6 points per game the Wildcats score are 25.7 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (65.9).

The Fighting Illini score 18.4 more points per game (77.9) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (59.5).

The Wildcats are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

The Fighting Illini have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points greater than the 34.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko leads his squad in rebounds per contest (6.9), and also puts up 14.4 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 3.3 blocked shots (ninth in college basketball).

Azuolas Tubelis is posting 15.8 points, 2.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Bennedict Mathurin paces the Wildcats with 17.0 points per contest and 1.9 assists, while also putting up 6.6 rebounds.

Kerr Kriisa is tops on the Wildcats at 5.3 assists per game, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 11.0 points.

Dalen Terry posts 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the floor.

Illinois Players to Watch