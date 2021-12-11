Arizona vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Fighting Illini have won five games in a row.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Arizona

    Arizona vs Illinois Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arizona

    -2.5

    156.5 points

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Arizona

    • The 91.6 points per game the Wildcats score are 25.7 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (65.9).
    • The Fighting Illini score 18.4 more points per game (77.9) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (59.5).
    • The Wildcats are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
    • The Fighting Illini have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points greater than the 34.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Christian Koloko leads his squad in rebounds per contest (6.9), and also puts up 14.4 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 3.3 blocked shots (ninth in college basketball).
    • Azuolas Tubelis is posting 15.8 points, 2.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.
    • Bennedict Mathurin paces the Wildcats with 17.0 points per contest and 1.9 assists, while also putting up 6.6 rebounds.
    • Kerr Kriisa is tops on the Wildcats at 5.3 assists per game, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 11.0 points.
    • Dalen Terry posts 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the floor.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn is the Fighting Illini's top scorer (17.1 points per game) and rebounder (8.9), and averages 0.9 assists.
    • Coleman Hawkins gives the Fighting Illini 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • Alfonso Plummer is averaging 15.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 43.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per contest.
    • Da'Monte Williams is putting up a team-high 3.4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 3.9 points and 6.3 rebounds, making 26.8% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jacob Grandison gives the Fighting Illini 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.0 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Arizona at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

