Arizona vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (4-0) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Arizona

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -3.5 146 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Arizona

Last year, the Wolverines put up 75.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats allowed.

The Wildcats scored 10.3 more points per game last year (75.4) than the Wolverines allowed (65.1).

The Wolverines made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

The Wildcats shot 44.7% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 39.3% the Wolverines' opponents shot last season.

Michigan Players to Watch

Franz Wagner put up 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.3 steals and 1 blocks.

Hunter Dickinson paced his team in both points (14.1) and rebounds (7.4) per contest last season, and also put up 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.3 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Isaiah Livers posted 10.8 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game last season.

Mike Smith led his team in assists per contest (5.3) last year, and also averaged 9 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Eli Brooks posted 9.5 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last year.

Arizona Players to Watch