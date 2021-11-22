Arizona vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (4-0) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-3.5
146 points
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Arizona
- Last year, the Wolverines put up 75.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats allowed.
- The Wildcats scored 10.3 more points per game last year (75.4) than the Wolverines allowed (65.1).
- The Wolverines made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- The Wildcats shot 44.7% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 39.3% the Wolverines' opponents shot last season.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner put up 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.3 steals and 1 blocks.
- Hunter Dickinson paced his team in both points (14.1) and rebounds (7.4) per contest last season, and also put up 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.3 steals and 1.4 blocks.
- Isaiah Livers posted 10.8 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game last season.
- Mike Smith led his team in assists per contest (5.3) last year, and also averaged 9 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Eli Brooks posted 9.5 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last year.
Arizona Players to Watch
- James Akinjo put up 15.6 points per game last season to go with 5.4 assists.
- Azuolas Tubelis pulled down 7.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.2 points a contest.
- Akinjo knocked down two threes per game a season ago.
- Akinjo and Christian Koloko were defensive standouts last season, with Akinjo averaging 1.4 steals per game and Koloko collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
