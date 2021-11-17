Arizona vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The North Dakota State Bison (2-1) play the Arizona Wildcats (2-0) at McKale Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. North Dakota State

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona vs. North Dakota State

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 7.7 more points than the Bison allowed (67.7).

The Bison put up just 1.1 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (68.6).

The Wildcats made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Bison allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

The Bison shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

James Akinjo put up 15.6 points per game last season along with 5.4 assists.

Azuolas Tubelis averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.2 PPG average.

Akinjo hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Akinjo averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Christian Koloko compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Rocky Kreuser scored 15.7 points and pulled down 7.0 boards per game last season.

Sam Griesel averaged 3.0 assists per game to go with his 11.5 PPG scoring average.

Kreuser knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Griesel averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Grant Nelson compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Northern Arizona W 81-52 Home 11/12/2021 UT Rio Grande Valley W 104-50 Home 11/16/2021 North Dakota State - Home 11/19/2021 Wichita State - Away 11/27/2021 Sacramento State - Home 12/2/2021 Washington - Home 12/5/2021 Oregon State - Away 12/8/2021 Wyoming - Home

North Dakota State Schedule