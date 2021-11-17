Arizona vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Dakota State Bison (2-1) play the Arizona Wildcats (2-0) at McKale Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona vs. North Dakota State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Arizona vs. North Dakota State
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 7.7 more points than the Bison allowed (67.7).
- The Bison put up just 1.1 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (68.6).
- The Wildcats made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Bison allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- The Bison shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
Arizona Players to Watch
- James Akinjo put up 15.6 points per game last season along with 5.4 assists.
- Azuolas Tubelis averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.2 PPG average.
- Akinjo hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Akinjo averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Christian Koloko compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Rocky Kreuser scored 15.7 points and pulled down 7.0 boards per game last season.
- Sam Griesel averaged 3.0 assists per game to go with his 11.5 PPG scoring average.
- Kreuser knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Griesel averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Grant Nelson compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northern Arizona
W 81-52
Home
11/12/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 104-50
Home
11/16/2021
North Dakota State
-
Home
11/19/2021
Wichita State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
North Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Concordia-Moorhead
W 88-44
Home
11/12/2021
Cal Poly
W 60-57
Away
11/15/2021
UNLV
L 64-62
Away
11/16/2021
Arizona
-
Away
11/22/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Idaho
-
Home
11/30/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/2/2021
Northland
-
Home
12/7/2021
Montana State
-
Away
