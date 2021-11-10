Arizona vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (0-0) face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Arizona
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Northern Arizona
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 75.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 74.9 the Lumberjacks gave up.
- The Lumberjacks' 63.5 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 68.6 the Wildcats gave up.
- The Wildcats made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Lumberjacks allowed to their opponents (50.0%).
- The Lumberjacks shot 42.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- James Akinjo scored 15.6 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
- Azuolas Tubelis pulled down 7.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.2 points a contest.
- Akinjo made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Akinjo averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Christian Koloko compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Cameron Shelton averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game last season.
- Luke Avdalovic knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Shelton averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Carson Towt compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
11/12/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Home
11/16/2021
North Dakota State
-
Home
11/19/2021
Wichita State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Washington
-
Home
Northern Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Arizona
-
Away
11/11/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/15/2021
Benedictine at Mesa
-
Home
11/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Home
11/20/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Away
11/22/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Home
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Northern Arizona at Arizona
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)