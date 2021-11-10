Arizona vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona Wildcats (0-0) face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

    • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 75.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 74.9 the Lumberjacks gave up.
    • The Lumberjacks' 63.5 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 68.6 the Wildcats gave up.
    • The Wildcats made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Lumberjacks allowed to their opponents (50.0%).
    • The Lumberjacks shot 42.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • James Akinjo scored 15.6 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
    • Azuolas Tubelis pulled down 7.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.2 points a contest.
    • Akinjo made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Akinjo averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Christian Koloko compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Northern Arizona Players to Watch

    • Cameron Shelton averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game last season.
    • Luke Avdalovic knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Shelton averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Carson Towt compiled 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    Northern Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Benedictine at Mesa

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Northern Arizona at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

