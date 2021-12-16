Dec 14, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Dallas Walton (13) drives to the net against Northern Colorado Bears guard Daylen Kountz (1) as guard D'Shawn Schwartz (5) and forward Kur Jockuch (15) defend in the first half at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Two hot teams square off when the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (9-0) host the Northern Colorado Bears (6-5) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their nine-game win streak on the line against the Bears, who have won three straight.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Colorado

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Northern Colorado

The 90.7 points per game the Wildcats put up are 17.9 more points than the Bears allow (72.8).

The Bears' 74.6 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 61.7 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Bears allow to opponents.

The Bears are shooting 45.6% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 35.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Arizona's leading rebounder is Christian Koloko averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kerr Kriisa and his 5.2 assists per game.

Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Daylen Kountz scores 18.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bears.

The Northern Colorado leaders in rebounding and assists are Kur Jockuch with 9.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Matt Johnson with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).

Dru Kuxhausen is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bears with 2.5 made threes per game.

Northern Colorado's leader in steals is Kountz with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jockuch with 0.9 per game.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Michigan W 80-62 Away 11/27/2021 Sacramento State W 105-59 Home 12/5/2021 Oregon State W 90-65 Away 12/8/2021 Wyoming W 94-65 Home 12/11/2021 Illinois W 83-79 Away 12/15/2021 Northern Colorado - Home 12/18/2021 Cal Baptist - Home 12/22/2021 Tennessee - Away 12/30/2021 UCLA - Away 1/2/2022 USC - Away 1/8/2022 Arizona State - Away

Northern Colorado Schedule