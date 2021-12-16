Skip to main content
    How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Dallas Walton (13) drives to the net against Northern Colorado Bears guard Daylen Kountz (1) as guard D'Shawn Schwartz (5) and forward Kur Jockuch (15) defend in the first half at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    Two hot teams square off when the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (9-0) host the Northern Colorado Bears (6-5) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their nine-game win streak on the line against the Bears, who have won three straight.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Colorado

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: McKale Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Northern Colorado

    • The 90.7 points per game the Wildcats put up are 17.9 more points than the Bears allow (72.8).
    • The Bears' 74.6 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 61.7 the Wildcats give up.
    • The Wildcats are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Bears allow to opponents.
    • The Bears are shooting 45.6% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 35.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
    • Arizona's leading rebounder is Christian Koloko averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kerr Kriisa and his 5.2 assists per game.
    • Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

    Northern Colorado Players to Watch

    • Daylen Kountz scores 18.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bears.
    • The Northern Colorado leaders in rebounding and assists are Kur Jockuch with 9.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Matt Johnson with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
    • Dru Kuxhausen is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bears with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Northern Colorado's leader in steals is Kountz with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jockuch with 0.9 per game.

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Michigan

    W 80-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Sacramento State

    W 105-59

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon State

    W 90-65

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Wyoming

    W 94-65

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Illinois

    W 83-79

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    USC

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    Northern Colorado Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    San Jose State

    L 75-74

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Colorado State

    L 88-79

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Montana State

    W 77-75

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Montana

    W 78-75

    Home

    12/7/2021

    South Dakota

    W 74-69

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Northern New Mexico

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Southern Utah

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Portland State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Northern Colorado at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

