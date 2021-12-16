How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two hot teams square off when the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (9-0) host the Northern Colorado Bears (6-5) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their nine-game win streak on the line against the Bears, who have won three straight.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Colorado
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Northern Colorado
- The 90.7 points per game the Wildcats put up are 17.9 more points than the Bears allow (72.8).
- The Bears' 74.6 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 61.7 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Bears allow to opponents.
- The Bears are shooting 45.6% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 35.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
- Arizona's leading rebounder is Christian Koloko averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kerr Kriisa and his 5.2 assists per game.
- Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Daylen Kountz scores 18.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bears.
- The Northern Colorado leaders in rebounding and assists are Kur Jockuch with 9.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Matt Johnson with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
- Dru Kuxhausen is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bears with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Northern Colorado's leader in steals is Kountz with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jockuch with 0.9 per game.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Michigan
W 80-62
Away
11/27/2021
Sacramento State
W 105-59
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon State
W 90-65
Away
12/8/2021
Wyoming
W 94-65
Home
12/11/2021
Illinois
W 83-79
Away
12/15/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
12/18/2021
Cal Baptist
-
Home
12/22/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/30/2021
UCLA
-
Away
1/2/2022
USC
-
Away
1/8/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
Northern Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
San Jose State
L 75-74
Away
11/27/2021
Colorado State
L 88-79
Away
12/2/2021
Montana State
W 77-75
Home
12/4/2021
Montana
W 78-75
Home
12/7/2021
South Dakota
W 74-69
Home
12/15/2021
Arizona
-
Away
12/18/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Northern New Mexico
-
Home
1/1/2022
Southern Utah
-
Away
1/8/2022
Sacramento State
-
Home
1/10/2022
Portland State
-
Away