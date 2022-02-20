How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) aim to continue a 14-game home win streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McKale Center
- Arena: McKale Center
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Oregon
- The Wildcats average 84.8 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 67.4 the Ducks allow.
- The Ducks put up 6.9 more points per game (72.1) than the Wildcats allow (65.2).
- The Wildcats are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Ducks allow to opponents.
- The Ducks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).
Arizona Players to Watch
- Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.2 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 4.8 assists in each contest.
- Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Will Richardson's points (15.0 per game) and assists (3.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Ducks' leaderboards.
- N'Faly Dante grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.1 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
- Richardson is reliable from deep and leads the Ducks with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Jacob Young (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon while Franck Kepnang (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
USC
W 72-63
Home
2/7/2022
Arizona State
W 91-79
Away
2/10/2022
Washington State
W 72-60
Away
2/12/2022
Washington
W 92-68
Away
2/17/2022
Oregon State
W 83-69
Home
2/19/2022
Oregon
-
Home
2/24/2022
Utah
-
Away
2/26/2022
Colorado
-
Away
3/1/2022
USC
-
Away
3/3/2022
Stanford
-
Home
3/5/2022
Cal
-
Home
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Utah
W 80-77
Away
2/10/2022
Stanford
W 68-60
Home
2/12/2022
Cal
L 78-64
Home
2/14/2022
Washington State
W 62-59
Home
2/17/2022
Arizona State
L 81-57
Away
2/19/2022
Arizona
-
Away
2/24/2022
UCLA
-
Home
2/26/2022
USC
-
Home
3/3/2022
Washington
-
Away
3/5/2022
Washington State
-
Away
