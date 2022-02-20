How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) aim to continue a 14-game home win streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McKale Center

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Oregon

The Wildcats average 84.8 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 67.4 the Ducks allow.

The Ducks put up 6.9 more points per game (72.1) than the Wildcats allow (65.2).

The Wildcats are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Ducks allow to opponents.

The Ducks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).

Arizona Players to Watch

Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.2 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 4.8 assists in each contest.

Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.

Oregon Players to Watch

Will Richardson's points (15.0 per game) and assists (3.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Ducks' leaderboards.

N'Faly Dante grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.1 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.

Richardson is reliable from deep and leads the Ducks with 2.1 made threes per game.

Jacob Young (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon while Franck Kepnang (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 USC W 72-63 Home 2/7/2022 Arizona State W 91-79 Away 2/10/2022 Washington State W 72-60 Away 2/12/2022 Washington W 92-68 Away 2/17/2022 Oregon State W 83-69 Home 2/19/2022 Oregon - Home 2/24/2022 Utah - Away 2/26/2022 Colorado - Away 3/1/2022 USC - Away 3/3/2022 Stanford - Home 3/5/2022 Cal - Home

Oregon Schedule