How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (32) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) aim to continue a 14-game home win streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Oregon

  • The Wildcats average 84.8 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 67.4 the Ducks allow.
  • The Ducks put up 6.9 more points per game (72.1) than the Wildcats allow (65.2).
  • The Wildcats are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Ducks allow to opponents.
  • The Ducks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.2 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
  • Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 4.8 assists in each contest.
  • Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Will Richardson's points (15.0 per game) and assists (3.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Ducks' leaderboards.
  • N'Faly Dante grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.1 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
  • Richardson is reliable from deep and leads the Ducks with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Jacob Young (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon while Franck Kepnang (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

USC

W 72-63

Home

2/7/2022

Arizona State

W 91-79

Away

2/10/2022

Washington State

W 72-60

Away

2/12/2022

Washington

W 92-68

Away

2/17/2022

Oregon State

W 83-69

Home

2/19/2022

Oregon

-

Home

2/24/2022

Utah

-

Away

2/26/2022

Colorado

-

Away

3/1/2022

USC

-

Away

3/3/2022

Stanford

-

Home

3/5/2022

Cal

-

Home

Oregon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Utah

W 80-77

Away

2/10/2022

Stanford

W 68-60

Home

2/12/2022

Cal

L 78-64

Home

2/14/2022

Washington State

W 62-59

Home

2/17/2022

Arizona State

L 81-57

Away

2/19/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/24/2022

UCLA

-

Home

2/26/2022

USC

-

Home

3/3/2022

Washington

-

Away

3/5/2022

Washington State

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Oregon at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
