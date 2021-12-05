Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona heads to Corvallis for Pac-12 play against Oregon State.
    The Arizona Wildcats have started the season 6-0 for the first time in two years.

    The first real test of the season for Arizona came in an early season win over a Michigan team ranked No. 4 in the country at the time.

    It is early in the season, but the Wildcats are one of the most balanced teams in the country, averaging 91.5 points per game (No. 1) and giving up 57.7 points to opponents (No. 18). They are also No. 1 in assists per game (23.5), No. 2 in total rebounds (46.0) and No. 3 in free-throw attempts per game (26.8).

    The offensive attack is led by Ąžuolas Tebelis (16.5 points, 6.0 assists and 2.3 assists), Christian Koloko (16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds), Bennedict Mathurin (13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds) and Kerr Kriisa (10.0 points and 5.3 assists).

    Overall the Wildcats are playing terrific basketball and are facing a conference opponent that is off to a weak start.

    The Beavers have not finished below .500 since the 2016-2017 season but are on pace to finish with their worst season since the 1995-96 season.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Arizona at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
