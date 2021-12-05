How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State

The Arizona Wildcats have started the season 6-0 for the first time in two years.

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The first real test of the season for Arizona came in an early season win over a Michigan team ranked No. 4 in the country at the time.

It is early in the season, but the Wildcats are one of the most balanced teams in the country, averaging 91.5 points per game (No. 1) and giving up 57.7 points to opponents (No. 18). They are also No. 1 in assists per game (23.5), No. 2 in total rebounds (46.0) and No. 3 in free-throw attempts per game (26.8).

The offensive attack is led by Ąžuolas Tebelis (16.5 points, 6.0 assists and 2.3 assists), Christian Koloko (16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds), Bennedict Mathurin (13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds) and Kerr Kriisa (10.0 points and 5.3 assists).

Overall the Wildcats are playing terrific basketball and are facing a conference opponent that is off to a weak start.

The Beavers have not finished below .500 since the 2016-2017 season but are on pace to finish with their worst season since the 1995-96 season.

