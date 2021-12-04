Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona

    Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Arizona

    • The Beavers put up 65.1 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 57.7 the Wildcats allow.
    • The Wildcats average 21.5 more points per game (91.5) than the Beavers allow their opponents to score (70.0).
    • This season, the Beavers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.4% higher than the 32.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Wildcats have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Abdul Alatishe is tops on his squad in both points (12.1) and rebounds (7.1) per game, and also averages 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • Dashawn Davis leads his team in assists per game (3.4), and also averages 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jarod Lucas averages 9.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Gianni Hunt puts up 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Maurice Calloo posts 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Christian Koloko is the Wildcats' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he delivers 16.2 points and 1.7 assists.
    • Azuolas Tubelis is the Wildcats' top scorer (16.5 points per game), and he contributes 2.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds.
    • Bennedict Mathurin is posting 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
    • Kerr Kriisa is the Wildcats' top assist man (5.3 per game), and he produces 10.0 points and 2.2 rebounds.
    • The Wildcats get 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Dalen Terry.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Arizona at Oregon State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) goes up to make a basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) rolls into the crowd after being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) chase after a loose ball during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy