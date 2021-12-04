Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (1-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Gill Coliseum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. Arizona

The Beavers put up 65.1 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 57.7 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats average 21.5 more points per game (91.5) than the Beavers allow their opponents to score (70.0).

This season, the Beavers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.4% higher than the 32.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

The Wildcats have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Abdul Alatishe is tops on his squad in both points (12.1) and rebounds (7.1) per game, and also averages 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Dashawn Davis leads his team in assists per game (3.4), and also averages 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jarod Lucas averages 9.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Gianni Hunt puts up 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Maurice Calloo posts 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Arizona Players to Watch