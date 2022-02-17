Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots a three-pointer against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers (3-20, 1-12 Pac-12) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at McKale Center.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Oregon State

  • The Wildcats record 84.9 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 75.7 the Beavers allow.
  • The Beavers put up only 2.2 more points per game (67.2) than the Wildcats give up (65).
  • The Wildcats make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Beavers have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • The Beavers' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.9%).

Arizona Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats scoring leader is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 17 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
  • Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
  • Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Jarod Lucas is the top scorer for the Beavers with 13.4 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • The Oregon State leaders in rebounding and assists are Abdul Alatishe with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Dashawn Davis with 5.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
  • Lucas is the most prolific from deep for the Beavers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Davis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

UCLA

W 76-66

Home

2/5/2022

USC

W 72-63

Home

2/7/2022

Arizona State

W 91-79

Away

2/10/2022

Washington State

W 72-60

Away

2/12/2022

Washington

W 92-68

Away

2/17/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

2/19/2022

Oregon

-

Home

2/24/2022

Utah

-

Away

2/26/2022

Colorado

-

Away

3/1/2022

USC

-

Away

3/3/2022

Stanford

-

Home

Oregon State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Utah

L 84-59

Away

2/5/2022

Colorado

L 86-63

Away

2/9/2022

Cal

L 63-61

Home

2/12/2022

Stanford

L 76-65

Home

2/15/2022

Colorado

L 90-64

Home

2/17/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/19/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

2/24/2022

USC

-

Home

2/26/2022

UCLA

-

Home

2/28/2022

Washington State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Washington State

-

Away

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Oregon State at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

