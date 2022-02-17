How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers (3-20, 1-12 Pac-12) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at McKale Center.
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Oregon State
- The Wildcats record 84.9 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 75.7 the Beavers allow.
- The Beavers put up only 2.2 more points per game (67.2) than the Wildcats give up (65).
- The Wildcats make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Beavers have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- The Beavers' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.9%).
Arizona Players to Watch
- The Wildcats scoring leader is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 17 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
- Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jarod Lucas is the top scorer for the Beavers with 13.4 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Oregon State leaders in rebounding and assists are Abdul Alatishe with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Dashawn Davis with 5.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
- Lucas is the most prolific from deep for the Beavers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Davis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
UCLA
W 76-66
Home
2/5/2022
USC
W 72-63
Home
2/7/2022
Arizona State
W 91-79
Away
2/10/2022
Washington State
W 72-60
Away
2/12/2022
Washington
W 92-68
Away
2/17/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
2/19/2022
Oregon
-
Home
2/24/2022
Utah
-
Away
2/26/2022
Colorado
-
Away
3/1/2022
USC
-
Away
3/3/2022
Stanford
-
Home
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Utah
L 84-59
Away
2/5/2022
Colorado
L 86-63
Away
2/9/2022
Cal
L 63-61
Home
2/12/2022
Stanford
L 76-65
Home
2/15/2022
Colorado
L 90-64
Home
2/17/2022
Arizona
-
Away
2/19/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
2/24/2022
USC
-
Home
2/26/2022
UCLA
-
Home
2/28/2022
Washington State
-
Home
3/3/2022
Washington State
-
Away
