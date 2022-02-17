How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots a three-pointer against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers (3-20, 1-12 Pac-12) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at McKale Center.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Oregon State

The Wildcats record 84.9 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 75.7 the Beavers allow.

The Beavers put up only 2.2 more points per game (67.2) than the Wildcats give up (65).

The Wildcats make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Beavers have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

The Beavers' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (36.9%).

Arizona Players to Watch

The Wildcats scoring leader is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 17 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.

Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Arizona steals leader is Dalen Terry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Jarod Lucas is the top scorer for the Beavers with 13.4 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Oregon State leaders in rebounding and assists are Abdul Alatishe with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Dashawn Davis with 5.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).

Lucas is the most prolific from deep for the Beavers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Davis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/3/2022 UCLA W 76-66 Home 2/5/2022 USC W 72-63 Home 2/7/2022 Arizona State W 91-79 Away 2/10/2022 Washington State W 72-60 Away 2/12/2022 Washington W 92-68 Away 2/17/2022 Oregon State - Home 2/19/2022 Oregon - Home 2/24/2022 Utah - Away 2/26/2022 Colorado - Away 3/1/2022 USC - Away 3/3/2022 Stanford - Home

Oregon State Schedule