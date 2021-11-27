How to Watch Arizona vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at McKale Center.
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Sacramento State
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged only 3.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Hornets gave up (72.1).
- The Hornets averaged just 3.6 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Wildcats gave up (68.6).
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.
- The Hornets shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
Arizona Players to Watch
- The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Christian Koloko, who scores 15.4 points and pulls down 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Arizona's best passer is Kerr Kriisa, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 11.4 PPG scoring average.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Kriisa is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 4.0 per contest.
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Ethan Esposito scored 18.3 points and pulled down 7.5 boards per game last season.
- Bryce Fowler averaged 3.8 assists per game to go with his 13.5 PPG scoring average.
- William FitzPatrick hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Fowler averaged 1.6 steals per game, while David Jones notched 1.3 blocks per contest.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northern Arizona
W 81-52
Home
11/12/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 104-50
Home
11/16/2021
North Dakota State
W 97-45
Home
11/19/2021
Wichita State
W 82-78
Away
11/21/2021
Michigan
W 80-62
Away
11/27/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
12/11/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/15/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
Sacramento State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
William Jessup
W 89-59
Home
11/13/2021
Utah
L 89-56
Away
11/15/2021
Cal Poly
W 58-57
Away
11/20/2021
UCSD
L 71-56
Home
11/23/2021
UC Davis
W 75-63
Home
11/27/2021
Arizona
-
Away
12/2/2021
Montana
-
Home
12/4/2021
Montana State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/19/2021
UC Riverside
-
Away
12/28/2021
Menlo
-
Home