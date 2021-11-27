Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 17 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at McKale Center.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Sacramento State

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Sacramento State

    • Last year, the Wildcats averaged only 3.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Hornets gave up (72.1).
    • The Hornets averaged just 3.6 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Wildcats gave up (68.6).
    • Last season, the Wildcats had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.
    • The Hornets shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Christian Koloko, who scores 15.4 points and pulls down 7.6 rebounds per game.
    • Arizona's best passer is Kerr Kriisa, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 11.4 PPG scoring average.
    • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • Kriisa is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 4.0 per contest.

    Sacramento State Players to Watch

    • Ethan Esposito scored 18.3 points and pulled down 7.5 boards per game last season.
    • Bryce Fowler averaged 3.8 assists per game to go with his 13.5 PPG scoring average.
    • William FitzPatrick hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Fowler averaged 1.6 steals per game, while David Jones notched 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northern Arizona

    W 81-52

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 104-50

    Home

    11/16/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 97-45

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Wichita State

    W 82-78

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Michigan

    W 80-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    Sacramento State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    William Jessup

    W 89-59

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Utah

    L 89-56

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 58-57

    Away

    11/20/2021

    UCSD

    L 71-56

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UC Davis

    W 75-63

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Montana

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Montana State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Menlo

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Sacramento State at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

