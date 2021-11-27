Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at McKale Center.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Sacramento State

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Sacramento State

Last year, the Wildcats averaged only 3.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Hornets gave up (72.1).

The Hornets averaged just 3.6 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Wildcats gave up (68.6).

Last season, the Wildcats had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.

The Hornets shot at a 45.9% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Christian Koloko, who scores 15.4 points and pulls down 7.6 rebounds per game.

Arizona's best passer is Kerr Kriisa, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 11.4 PPG scoring average.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Kriisa is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 4.0 per contest.

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Ethan Esposito scored 18.3 points and pulled down 7.5 boards per game last season.

Bryce Fowler averaged 3.8 assists per game to go with his 13.5 PPG scoring average.

William FitzPatrick hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Fowler averaged 1.6 steals per game, while David Jones notched 1.3 blocks per contest.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Northern Arizona W 81-52 Home 11/12/2021 UT Rio Grande Valley W 104-50 Home 11/16/2021 North Dakota State W 97-45 Home 11/19/2021 Wichita State W 82-78 Away 11/21/2021 Michigan W 80-62 Away 11/27/2021 Sacramento State - Home 12/2/2021 Washington - Home 12/5/2021 Oregon State - Away 12/8/2021 Wyoming - Home 12/11/2021 Illinois - Away 12/15/2021 Northern Colorado - Home

Sacramento State Schedule