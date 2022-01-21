Arizona looks to stay perfect in the Pac-12 on Thursday night when it visits Stanford.

Arizona has been the surprise team in the Pac-12 and country this year and despite having three of its last six games postponed, the Wildcats have still found a way to keep winning.

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Arizona at Stanford game on fuboTV:

The Wildcats have won four straight games since losing to Tennessee, three of which have been conference games. They are now a perfect 4-0 in the Pac-12 and 14-1 overall which has helped it rise to No. 3 in the country.

Thursday they will get a test from a pesky Stanford team who last week dealt USC its first loss of the year.

The Cardinal had a great start to last week as they upset the Trojans 75-69 and then beat Washington State 62-57. The week didn't end well, though, as they suffered a 67-64 upset loss to Washington.

It was a bad loss that spoiled an otherwise great week and dropped Stanford back to 3-2 in the Pac-12 and 10-5 overall.

The Cardinal have shown flashes of being a very good team but are still very prone to being upset.

Thursday night they get a huge test when they host a red-hot Arizona team. The Cardinal will have to play their best game of the year if they want to pull off the big upset.

