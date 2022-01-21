Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona looks to stay perfect in the Pac-12 on Thursday night when it visits Stanford.

Arizona has been the surprise team in the Pac-12 and country this year and despite having three of its last six games postponed, the Wildcats have still found a way to keep winning.

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Arizona at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have won four straight games since losing to Tennessee, three of which have been conference games. They are now a perfect 4-0 in the Pac-12 and 14-1 overall which has helped it rise to No. 3 in the country.

Thursday they will get a test from a pesky Stanford team who last week dealt USC its first loss of the year.

The Cardinal had a great start to last week as they upset the Trojans 75-69 and then beat Washington State 62-57. The week didn't end well, though, as they suffered a 67-64 upset loss to Washington.

It was a bad loss that spoiled an otherwise great week and dropped Stanford back to 3-2 in the Pac-12 and 10-5 overall.

The Cardinal have shown flashes of being a very good team but are still very prone to being upset.

Thursday night they get a huge test when they host a red-hot Arizona team. The Cardinal will have to play their best game of the year if they want to pull off the big upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Arizona at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

stanford basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford

11 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount

11 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

11 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

11 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

11 seconds ago
Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

11 seconds ago
Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

11 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

11 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA vs. Utah

11 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy