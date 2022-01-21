Arizona vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (10-5, 3-2 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Maples Pavilion.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona

Arizona vs Stanford Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arizona

-11.5

150.5 points

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Arizona

  • The 88.5 points per game the Wildcats score are 19.8 more points than the Cardinal give up (68.7).
  • The Cardinal's 69.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 64.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
  • The Cardinal have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Christian Koloko posts a team-best 7.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 13.3 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 63.9% from the field.
  • Azuolas Tubelis posts 15.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Bennedict Mathurin paces his team in points per game (18.0), and also averages 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats at 5.0 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 10.9 points.
  • Dalen Terry averages 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Ingram Harrison leads the Cardinal in scoring (11.9 points per game) and rebounding (6.9), and posts 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jaiden Delaire gives the Cardinal 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Spencer Jones gets the Cardinal 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Michael O'Connell paces the Cardinal in assists (4.0 per game), and puts up 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Angel gets the Cardinal 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Arizona at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
