Arizona vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (10-5, 3-2 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Maples Pavilion.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
Arizona
-11.5
150.5 points
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Arizona
- The 88.5 points per game the Wildcats score are 19.8 more points than the Cardinal give up (68.7).
- The Cardinal's 69.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 64.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- The Cardinal have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Christian Koloko posts a team-best 7.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 13.3 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 63.9% from the field.
- Azuolas Tubelis posts 15.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Bennedict Mathurin paces his team in points per game (18.0), and also averages 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats at 5.0 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 10.9 points.
- Dalen Terry averages 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison leads the Cardinal in scoring (11.9 points per game) and rebounding (6.9), and posts 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jaiden Delaire gives the Cardinal 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Spencer Jones gets the Cardinal 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Michael O'Connell paces the Cardinal in assists (4.0 per game), and puts up 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Brandon Angel gets the Cardinal 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
