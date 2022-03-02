How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) celebrates a win with fans after defeating the USC Trojans at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 8-10 Pac-12) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 16-2 Pac-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at McKale Center.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Stanford

The Wildcats score 16.6 more points per game (84.4) than the Cardinal allow (67.8).

The Cardinal score only 0.7 fewer points per game (66.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (66.7).

The Wildcats are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Cardinal allow to opponents.

The Cardinal are shooting 42.9% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 37.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.1 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.

Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Dalen Terry and Koloko lead Arizona on the defensive end, with Terry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Koloko in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison records 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Cardinal, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Michael O'Connell's assist statline leads Stanford; he records 3.5 assists per game.

Spencer Jones makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.

Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jones with 0.5 per game.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Oregon State W 83-69 Home 2/19/2022 Oregon W 84-81 Home 2/24/2022 Utah W 97-77 Away 2/26/2022 Colorado L 79-63 Away 3/1/2022 USC W 91-71 Away 3/3/2022 Stanford - Home 3/5/2022 Cal - Home

Stanford Schedule