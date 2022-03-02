How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 8-10 Pac-12) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 16-2 Pac-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at McKale Center.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McKale Center
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Stanford
- The Wildcats score 16.6 more points per game (84.4) than the Cardinal allow (67.8).
- The Cardinal score only 0.7 fewer points per game (66.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (66.7).
- The Wildcats are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- The Cardinal are shooting 42.9% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 37.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.1 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
- Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Dalen Terry and Koloko lead Arizona on the defensive end, with Terry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Koloko in blocks averaging 2.9 per contest.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison records 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Cardinal, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Michael O'Connell's assist statline leads Stanford; he records 3.5 assists per game.
- Spencer Jones makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.
- Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jones with 0.5 per game.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Oregon State
W 83-69
Home
2/19/2022
Oregon
W 84-81
Home
2/24/2022
Utah
W 97-77
Away
2/26/2022
Colorado
L 79-63
Away
3/1/2022
USC
W 91-71
Away
3/3/2022
Stanford
-
Home
3/5/2022
Cal
-
Home
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Oregon
L 68-60
Away
2/12/2022
Oregon State
W 76-65
Away
2/17/2022
Utah
L 60-56
Home
2/19/2022
Colorado
L 70-53
Home
2/26/2022
Cal
L 53-39
Away
3/3/2022
Arizona
-
Away
3/5/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Stanford at Arizona
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
