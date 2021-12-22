Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Tennessee in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    One of the few remaining undefeated teams in college basketball faces a tough test Wednesday night, as No. 6 Arizona takes on No. 19 Tennessee.
    Author:

    Arizona is one of just a handful of undefeated teams left in college basketball. Coming in at No. 6 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, the Wildcats recorded a single first-place vote, making them the only team besides No. 1 Baylor to earn one. They'll have a chance to really capture the nation's attention on Wednesday, as they travel to Knoxville to take on No. 19 Tennessee in a Pac-12-SEC matchup.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN 2

    Live stream Arizona vs. Tennessee on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wildcats are 11-0 heading into Wednesday, and have already picked up notable wins over then-No. 4 Michigan, as well as Illinois. No team in the country has been better offensively, with Arizona averaging a Division-I leading 91.0 points per game.

    Arizona features two of the Pac-12's leading scorers in freshman guard Bennedict Mathurin and freshman forward Azoulas Tubelis. Mathurin ranks second in the conference averaging 17.4 points per game, while Tubelis is fourth contributing 16.1 points per game.

    This is the first game of what will be a telling stretch for Arizona. They follow up Wednesday's game with a Southern California trip later this week that will see them visit No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC. 

    As for Tennessee, the Volunteers have won two in a row and six of their last seven to reach an 8-2 record on the year. It's been over a week since they've stepped on the court, with Saturday's game against Memphis getting canceled due to COVID-19. They are unbeaten at home this season.

    This game tips off Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. You can find it on ESPN 2.

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Arizona vs. Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    indiana
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Kentucky at Indiana

    35 seconds ago
    USATSI_17377994
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Tennessee

    35 seconds ago
    Benfica
    Soccer

    How to Watch Modicus vs. Benfica

    30 minutes ago
    San Lorenzo
    Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

    How to Watch San Lorenzo vs. Obras

    30 minutes ago
    georgetown
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) shoots ahead of Saint Josephs Hawks forward Taylor Funk (33) and forward Ejike Obinna (50) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    30 minutes ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pacific at Cal in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17235625
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Murray State at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy