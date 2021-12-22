One of the few remaining undefeated teams in college basketball faces a tough test Wednesday night, as No. 6 Arizona takes on No. 19 Tennessee.

Arizona is one of just a handful of undefeated teams left in college basketball. Coming in at No. 6 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, the Wildcats recorded a single first-place vote, making them the only team besides No. 1 Baylor to earn one. They'll have a chance to really capture the nation's attention on Wednesday, as they travel to Knoxville to take on No. 19 Tennessee in a Pac-12-SEC matchup.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

The Wildcats are 11-0 heading into Wednesday, and have already picked up notable wins over then-No. 4 Michigan, as well as Illinois. No team in the country has been better offensively, with Arizona averaging a Division-I leading 91.0 points per game.

Arizona features two of the Pac-12's leading scorers in freshman guard Bennedict Mathurin and freshman forward Azoulas Tubelis. Mathurin ranks second in the conference averaging 17.4 points per game, while Tubelis is fourth contributing 16.1 points per game.

This is the first game of what will be a telling stretch for Arizona. They follow up Wednesday's game with a Southern California trip later this week that will see them visit No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC.

As for Tennessee, the Volunteers have won two in a row and six of their last seven to reach an 8-2 record on the year. It's been over a week since they've stepped on the court, with Saturday's game against Memphis getting canceled due to COVID-19. They are unbeaten at home this season.

This game tips off Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. You can find it on ESPN 2.

