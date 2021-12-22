Arizona vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (11-0) will attempt to extend an 11-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Arizona
- The Volunteers put up 78.5 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 62.8 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats score an average of 91 points per game, 33.1 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers give up.
- The Volunteers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).
- The Wildcats have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points greater than the 38% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi is averaging 13.1 points, 3.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Olivier Nkamhoua is tops on the Volunteers at 6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1 assists and 9.4 points.
- John Fulkerson is putting up 7.5 points, 2.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
- Josiah-Jordan James posts 4.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Christian Koloko is the Wildcats' top rebounder (7.3 per game), and he averages 13.6 points and 1.3 assists.
- The Wildcats get 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Azuolas Tubelis.
- Bennedict Mathurin is the Wildcats' top scorer (17.4 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and puts up 6.5 rebounds.
- Kerr Kriisa is the Wildcats' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he delivers 11.8 points and 2.7 rebounds.
- Dalen Terry gives the Wildcats 6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
22
2021
Arizona at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)