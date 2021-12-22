Arizona vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (11-0) will attempt to extend an 11-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arizona

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -1 153 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Arizona

The Volunteers put up 78.5 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 62.8 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats score an average of 91 points per game, 33.1 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers give up.

The Volunteers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

The Wildcats have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points greater than the 38% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi is averaging 13.1 points, 3.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Olivier Nkamhoua is tops on the Volunteers at 6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1 assists and 9.4 points.

John Fulkerson is putting up 7.5 points, 2.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Josiah-Jordan James posts 4.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Arizona Players to Watch