How to Watch Arizona at UCLA

No. 3 Arizona heads to No. 7 UCLA on Tuesday night in the battle of the top two teams in the Pac-12.

UCLA was the unquestioned favorite in the Pac-12 coming into the year, while Arizona was mostly overlooked. The Bruins haven't disappointed, but the Wildcats have been a huge surprise this year.

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 7 UCLA did suffer a loss to Oregon in overtime on Jan. 13, but have won every other conference game so far. The Bruins sit 5-1 in the Pac-12 and 13-2 overall. Their only other loss was to Gonzaga in Las Vegas.

The Bruins have won three straight since the loss to the Ducks, including a tough 71-65 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Tuesday night they will get their toughest battle in the Pac-12 this year when they take on a No. 3 Arizona team.

The Wildcats stayed perfect in conference play on Sunday when they easily took care of Cal 96-71. It was another dominant performance for Arizona, as it has won each of its Pac-12 games by at least 18 points.

They haven't been challenged yet, but Tuesday night they will get to prove how good they really are when they take on a great UCLA team.

