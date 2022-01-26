Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (14-2, 5-1 Pac-12), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -2.5 150 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Arizona

The Wildcats score 88.7 points per game, 26.7 more points than the 62.0 the Bruins give up.

The Bruins score 9.6 more points per game (74.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (64.4).

The Wildcats make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Bruins' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also puts up 13.2 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (eighth in the country).

Bennedict Mathurin posts a team-leading 17.5 points per game. He is also averaging 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Azuolas Tubelis puts up 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 56.9% from the field.

Dalen Terry is putting up 6.9 points, 4.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Kerr Kriisa posts a team-leading 5.0 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.8 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

