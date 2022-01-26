Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (14-2, 5-1 Pac-12), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona

Arizona vs UCLA Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arizona

-2.5

150 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Arizona

  • The Wildcats score 88.7 points per game, 26.7 more points than the 62.0 the Bruins give up.
  • The Bruins score 9.6 more points per game (74.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (64.4).
  • The Wildcats make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • The Bruins' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Christian Koloko leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also puts up 13.2 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (eighth in the country).
  • Bennedict Mathurin posts a team-leading 17.5 points per game. He is also averaging 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Azuolas Tubelis puts up 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 56.9% from the field.
  • Dalen Terry is putting up 6.9 points, 4.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
  • Kerr Kriisa posts a team-leading 5.0 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.8 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang is putting up team highs in points (18.3 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is delivering 5.0 rebounds, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
  • Tyger Campbell is averaging a team-high 4.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 11.5 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.
  • Jules Bernard gets the Bruins 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 46.3% of his shots from the field.
  • Myles Johnson is the Bruins' top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he delivers 4.6 points and 0.6 assists.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Arizona at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

