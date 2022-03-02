USC goes for its seventh straight win on Tuesday when it hosts Arizona.

No. 16 USC has been red-hot over the last three weeks, reeling off six straight wins and has moved to 14-4 in the Pac-12. The Trojans are now just two games back of No. 2 Arizona for first place in the conference standings.

How to Watch Arizona at USC in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Trojans haven't lost since the last time they played the Wildcats back on Feb. 5. They lost that game 72-63, but have been great since then, including a big 67-64 win over rival UCLA.

Tuesday night they will look to stay hot and pick up an upset win over an Arizona team that is coming off an upset loss against Colorado on Saturday.

The Wildcats suffered just their second Pac-12 loss when the Buffaloes beat them 79-63. It was a shocking result, as Arizona had won nine straight and were cruising through the Pac-12 schedule.

Now the Wildcats get another tough test at USC on Tuesday before heading back home to finish the year against Stanford and Cal later this week.

The Wildcats can clinch the Pac-12 title with a win, but with a loss they would need to win their last two games to win the title outright.

