How to Watch Arizona vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 USC Trojans (25-4, 14-4 Pac-12) will host the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) after winning five home games in a row. The contest starts at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Galen Center

Key Stats for USC vs. Arizona

The 73.5 points per game the Trojans put up are 6.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (66.7).

The Wildcats' 84.4 points per game are 19.6 more points than the 64.8 the Trojans give up.

This season, the Trojans have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

The Wildcats have shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley leads his squad in points (14.6), rebounds (8.4) and assists (3.3) per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Drew Peterson is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.3), and also averages 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Chevez Goodwin posts 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Boogie Ellis averages 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Agbonkpolo is posting 8 points, 0.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Arizona Players to Watch