How to Watch Arizona vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 USC Trojans (25-4, 14-4 Pac-12) will host the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) after winning five home games in a row. The contest starts at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
How to Watch USC vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for USC vs. Arizona
- The 73.5 points per game the Trojans put up are 6.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (66.7).
- The Wildcats' 84.4 points per game are 19.6 more points than the 64.8 the Trojans give up.
- This season, the Trojans have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
- The Wildcats have shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley leads his squad in points (14.6), rebounds (8.4) and assists (3.3) per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1 block.
- Drew Peterson is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.3), and also averages 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Chevez Goodwin posts 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Boogie Ellis averages 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Agbonkpolo is posting 8 points, 0.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring (17.1 points per game) and assists (2.3), and puts up 5.7 rebounds. He also posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Christian Koloko is posting a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.7 points and 1.3 assists, making 60.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Azuolas Tubelis gets the Wildcats 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Dalen Terry gives the Wildcats 7.4 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats in assists (5 per game), and produces 10.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
