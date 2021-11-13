Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-0) take on the Arizona Wildcats (0-0) at McKale Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 7.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Vaqueros gave up (67.7).
- The Vaqueros put up an average of 72.4 points per game last year, only 3.8 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- The Wildcats made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Vaqueros allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- The Vaqueros shot 40.9% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- James Akinjo scored 15.6 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
- Azuolas Tubelis averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.2 PPG average.
- Akinjo knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
- Akinjo averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Christian Koloko collected 1.3 blocks per contest.
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Quinton Johnson II scored 9.9 points and grabbed 6.3 boards per game last season.
- Ricky Nelson distributed 2.6 assists per game while scoring 3.6 PPG.
- Johnson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest a season ago.
- Laquan Butler averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Uche Dibiamaka collected 0.4 blocks per contest.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northern Arizona
W 81-52
Home
11/12/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
-
Home
11/16/2021
North Dakota State
-
Home
11/19/2021
Wichita State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Texas A&M International
W 74-59
Home
11/12/2021
Arizona
-
Away
11/16/2021
Paul Quinn
-
Home
11/20/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Home
11/22/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Away
11/23/2021
CSU Fullerton
-
Away
11/26/2021
Illinois
-
Away
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Arizona
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)