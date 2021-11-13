Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (12) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-0) take on the Arizona Wildcats (0-0) at McKale Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: McKale Center

Key Stats for Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 7.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Vaqueros gave up (67.7).

The Vaqueros put up an average of 72.4 points per game last year, only 3.8 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Vaqueros allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Vaqueros shot 40.9% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Arizona Players to Watch

James Akinjo scored 15.6 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.

Azuolas Tubelis averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.2 PPG average.

Akinjo knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.

Akinjo averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Christian Koloko collected 1.3 blocks per contest.

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Quinton Johnson II scored 9.9 points and grabbed 6.3 boards per game last season.

Ricky Nelson distributed 2.6 assists per game while scoring 3.6 PPG.

Johnson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest a season ago.

Laquan Butler averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Uche Dibiamaka collected 0.4 blocks per contest.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Northern Arizona W 81-52 Home 11/12/2021 UT Rio Grande Valley - Home 11/16/2021 North Dakota State - Home 11/19/2021 Wichita State - Away 11/27/2021 Sacramento State - Home 12/2/2021 Washington - Home 12/5/2021 Oregon State - Away

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule