    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (12) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-0) take on the Arizona Wildcats (0-0) at McKale Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

    • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 7.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Vaqueros gave up (67.7).
    • The Vaqueros put up an average of 72.4 points per game last year, only 3.8 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
    • The Wildcats made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Vaqueros allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
    • The Vaqueros shot 40.9% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • James Akinjo scored 15.6 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
    • Azuolas Tubelis averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.2 PPG average.
    • Akinjo knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Akinjo averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Christian Koloko collected 1.3 blocks per contest.

    UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

    • Quinton Johnson II scored 9.9 points and grabbed 6.3 boards per game last season.
    • Ricky Nelson distributed 2.6 assists per game while scoring 3.6 PPG.
    • Johnson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Laquan Butler averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Uche Dibiamaka collected 0.4 blocks per contest.

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northern Arizona

    W 81-52

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Texas A&M International

    W 74-59

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Paul Quinn

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

