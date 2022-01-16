How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (8-8, 1-5 Pac-12) will attempt to end a five-game road slide when they square off against the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at McKale Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
- Live Stream: Pac-12 Networks
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Utah
- The Wildcats average 88.9 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 68.8 the Utes give up.
- The Utes put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 64.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Utes have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Arizona Players to Watch
- The Wildcats scoring leader is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 18.5 per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
- Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Koloko is a standout on the defensive end for Arizona, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 3.3 per contest.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson is the top scorer for the Utes with 11.5 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game to his stats.
- The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 6.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.8 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).
- David Jenkins Jr. averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.
- Utah's leader in steals is Worster (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carlson (1.7 per game).
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Northern Colorado
W 101-76
Home
12/18/2021
Cal Baptist
W 84-60
Home
12/22/2021
Tennessee
L 77-73
Away
1/3/2022
Washington
W 95-79
Home
1/13/2022
Colorado
W 76-55
Home
1/15/2022
Utah
-
Home
1/20/2022
Stanford
-
Away
1/23/2022
Cal
-
Away
1/25/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/29/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
2/3/2022
UCLA
-
Home
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Fresno State
W 55-50
Home
12/30/2021
Oregon State
L 88-76
Away
1/1/2022
Oregon
L 79-66
Away
1/6/2022
Washington
L 74-68
Home
1/8/2022
Washington State
L 77-61
Home
1/15/2022
Arizona
-
Away
1/17/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
1/20/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/22/2022
USC
-
Home
1/26/2022
Washington State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Washington
-
Away