The Utah Utes (8-8, 1-5 Pac-12) will attempt to end a five-game road slide when they square off against the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at McKale Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Utah

The Wildcats average 88.9 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 68.8 the Utes give up.

The Utes put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 64.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Utes have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

The Wildcats scoring leader is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 18.5 per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.

Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Koloko is a standout on the defensive end for Arizona, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 3.3 per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson is the top scorer for the Utes with 11.5 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game to his stats.

The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 6.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.8 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).

David Jenkins Jr. averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.

Utah's leader in steals is Worster (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carlson (1.7 per game).

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Northern Colorado W 101-76 Home 12/18/2021 Cal Baptist W 84-60 Home 12/22/2021 Tennessee L 77-73 Away 1/3/2022 Washington W 95-79 Home 1/13/2022 Colorado W 76-55 Home 1/15/2022 Utah - Home 1/20/2022 Stanford - Away 1/23/2022 Cal - Away 1/25/2022 UCLA - Away 1/29/2022 Arizona State - Home 2/3/2022 UCLA - Home

