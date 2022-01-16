Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-8, 1-5 Pac-12) will attempt to end a five-game road slide when they square off against the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at McKale Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Utah

  • The Wildcats average 88.9 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 68.8 the Utes give up.
  • The Utes put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 64.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • The Utes have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats scoring leader is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 18.5 per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 5.4 assists in each contest.
  • Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Koloko is a standout on the defensive end for Arizona, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 3.3 per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Branden Carlson is the top scorer for the Utes with 11.5 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 6.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.8 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).
  • David Jenkins Jr. averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Utes.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Worster (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Carlson (1.7 per game).

Arizona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

Northern Colorado

W 101-76

Home

12/18/2021

Cal Baptist

W 84-60

Home

12/22/2021

Tennessee

L 77-73

Away

1/3/2022

Washington

W 95-79

Home

1/13/2022

Colorado

W 76-55

Home

1/15/2022

Utah

-

Home

1/20/2022

Stanford

-

Away

1/23/2022

Cal

-

Away

1/25/2022

UCLA

-

Away

1/29/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

2/3/2022

UCLA

-

Home

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Fresno State

W 55-50

Home

12/30/2021

Oregon State

L 88-76

Away

1/1/2022

Oregon

L 79-66

Away

1/6/2022

Washington

L 74-68

Home

1/8/2022

Washington State

L 77-61

Home

1/15/2022

Arizona

-

Away

1/17/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

1/20/2022

UCLA

-

Home

1/22/2022

USC

-

Home

1/26/2022

Washington State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Washington

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Utah at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

