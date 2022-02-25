Arizona vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Utes (11-16, 4-13 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona
-10.5
150.5 points
Key Stats for Utah vs. Arizona
- The Wildcats record 15.5 more points per game (84.8) than the Utes allow (69.3).
- The Utes average just 3.9 more points per game (69.7) than the Wildcats allow (65.8).
- The Wildcats make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Utes are shooting 41.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 37.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Christian Koloko puts up a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 61% from the field.
- Bennedict Mathurin is tops on his team in both points (17.4) and assists (2.3) per game, and also averages 5.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Azuolas Tubelis averages 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Dalen Terry is putting up 7.3 points, 4.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Kerr Kriisa leads his squad in assists per game (4.8), and also posts 10 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Utah Players to Watch
- Marco Anthony is the Utes' top rebounder (7.6 per game), and he posts 8.9 points and 2.1 assists.
- Rollie Worster is the Utes' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he posts 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.
- Branden Carlson is putting up 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 51.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Both Gach is posting a team-high 9.3 points per game. And he is delivering 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 31% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.
- Lazar Stefanovic is posting 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 35.3% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
How To Watch
February
24
2022
Arizona at Utah
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
