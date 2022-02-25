Arizona vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Feb 19, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Utes (11-16, 4-13 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -10.5 150.5 points

Key Stats for Utah vs. Arizona

The Wildcats record 15.5 more points per game (84.8) than the Utes allow (69.3).

The Utes average just 3.9 more points per game (69.7) than the Wildcats allow (65.8).

The Wildcats make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

The Utes are shooting 41.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 37.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko puts up a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 61% from the field.

Bennedict Mathurin is tops on his team in both points (17.4) and assists (2.3) per game, and also averages 5.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Azuolas Tubelis averages 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Dalen Terry is putting up 7.3 points, 4.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Kerr Kriisa leads his squad in assists per game (4.8), and also posts 10 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Utah Players to Watch