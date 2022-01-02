Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (11-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Washington Huskies (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning seven straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Washington

The Wildcats average 24.6 more points per game (89.5) than the Huskies allow (64.9).

The Huskies put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (64).

The Wildcats are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies are shooting 39% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 36.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 18.3 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 5.2 assists in each contest.

Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Koloko is Arizona's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game.

Washington Players to Watch

The Huskies' Terrell Brown Jr. racks up enough points (21.4 per game) and assists (3.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Nate Roberts grabs 7.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 3.9 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Jamal Bey is dependable from distance and leads the Huskies with 1.3 made threes per game.

Brown (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Roberts (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Wyoming W 94-65 Home 12/11/2021 Illinois W 83-79 Away 12/15/2021 Northern Colorado W 101-76 Home 12/18/2021 Cal Baptist W 84-60 Home 12/22/2021 Tennessee L 77-73 Away 1/3/2022 Washington - Home 1/8/2022 Arizona State - Away 1/13/2022 Colorado - Home 1/15/2022 Utah - Home 1/20/2022 Stanford - Away 1/23/2022 Cal - Away

Washington Schedule