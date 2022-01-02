Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (11-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Washington Huskies (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning seven straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
- Arena: McKale Center
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Washington
- The Wildcats average 24.6 more points per game (89.5) than the Huskies allow (64.9).
- The Huskies put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (64).
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- The Huskies are shooting 39% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 36.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 18.3 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 5.2 assists in each contest.
- Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Koloko is Arizona's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game.
Washington Players to Watch
- The Huskies' Terrell Brown Jr. racks up enough points (21.4 per game) and assists (3.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Nate Roberts grabs 7.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 3.9 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Jamal Bey is dependable from distance and leads the Huskies with 1.3 made threes per game.
- Brown (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Roberts (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Wyoming
W 94-65
Home
12/11/2021
Illinois
W 83-79
Away
12/15/2021
Northern Colorado
W 101-76
Home
12/18/2021
Cal Baptist
W 84-60
Home
12/22/2021
Tennessee
L 77-73
Away
1/3/2022
Washington
-
Home
1/8/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
1/13/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/15/2022
Utah
-
Home
1/20/2022
Stanford
-
Away
1/23/2022
Cal
-
Away
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Nevada
L 81-62
Away
11/27/2021
Winthrop
L 82-74
Home
12/5/2021
UCLA
L 2-0
Home
12/18/2021
Seattle U
W 64-56
Home
12/21/2021
Utah Valley
L 68-52
Home
1/3/2022
Arizona
-
Away
1/6/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/9/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/12/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/15/2022
Stanford
-
Home
1/20/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
How To Watch
January
3
2022
Washington at Arizona
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
