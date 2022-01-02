Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (11-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will host the Washington Huskies (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning seven straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Washington

    • The Wildcats average 24.6 more points per game (89.5) than the Huskies allow (64.9).
    • The Huskies put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (64).
    • The Wildcats are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Huskies allow to opponents.
    • The Huskies are shooting 39% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 36.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 18.3 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
    • Christian Koloko is Arizona's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Kerr Kriisa is its best passer, distributing 5.2 assists in each contest.
    • Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Koloko is Arizona's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • The Huskies' Terrell Brown Jr. racks up enough points (21.4 per game) and assists (3.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Nate Roberts grabs 7.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 3.9 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Jamal Bey is dependable from distance and leads the Huskies with 1.3 made threes per game.
    • Brown (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Roberts (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Wyoming

    W 94-65

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Illinois

    W 83-79

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 101-76

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Cal Baptist

    W 84-60

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Tennessee

    L 77-73

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Utah

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Cal

    -

    Away

    Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Nevada

    L 81-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Winthrop

    L 82-74

    Home

    12/5/2021

    UCLA

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Seattle U

    W 64-56

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Utah Valley

    L 68-52

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Utah

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Washington at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates with the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks to shoot the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    19 minutes ago
    stade brestois
    Coupe de France

    How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Girondins de Bordeaux

    22 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy