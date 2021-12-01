Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Washington
- The 91.5 points per game the Wildcats average are 18.0 more points than the Huskies give up (73.5).
- The Huskies average 14.9 more points per game (72.6) than the Wildcats allow (57.7).
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.
- The Huskies' 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (32.5%).
Arizona Players to Watch
- Azuolas Tubelis leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 16.5 points per game to go with 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- Kriisa and Koloko lead Arizona on the defensive end, with Kriisa leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Koloko in blocks averaging 3.5 per contest.
Washington Players to Watch
- Terrell Brown Jr. scores 21.9 points and tacks on 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Nate Roberts' stat line of 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 points and 0.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Jamal Bey is reliable from three-point range and leads the Huskies with 1.6 made threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Brown with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roberts with 1.0 per game.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 104-50
Home
11/16/2021
North Dakota State
W 97-45
Home
11/19/2021
Wichita State
W 82-78
Away
11/21/2021
Michigan
W 80-62
Away
11/27/2021
Sacramento State
W 105-59
Home
12/2/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
12/11/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/15/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
12/18/2021
Cal Baptist
-
Home
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Wyoming
L 77-72
Home
11/22/2021
George Mason
W 77-74
Home
11/23/2021
South Dakota State
W 87-76
Home
11/24/2021
Nevada
L 81-62
Away
11/27/2021
Winthrop
L 82-74
Home
12/2/2021
Arizona
-
Away
12/5/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/12/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
12/18/2021
Seattle U
-
Home
12/21/2021
Utah Valley
-
Home
12/29/2021
Washington State
-
Away