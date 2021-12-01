Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Washington

    • The 91.5 points per game the Wildcats average are 18.0 more points than the Huskies give up (73.5).
    • The Huskies average 14.9 more points per game (72.6) than the Wildcats allow (57.7).
    • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Huskies' 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (32.5%).

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Azuolas Tubelis leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 16.5 points per game to go with 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
    • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
    • Kriisa and Koloko lead Arizona on the defensive end, with Kriisa leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Koloko in blocks averaging 3.5 per contest.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Terrell Brown Jr. scores 21.9 points and tacks on 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Nate Roberts' stat line of 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 points and 0.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Jamal Bey is reliable from three-point range and leads the Huskies with 1.6 made threes per game.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Brown with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roberts with 1.0 per game.

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 104-50

    Home

    11/16/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 97-45

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Wichita State

    W 82-78

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Michigan

    W 80-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Sacramento State

    W 105-59

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Home

    Washington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Wyoming

    L 77-72

    Home

    11/22/2021

    George Mason

    W 77-74

    Home

    11/23/2021

    South Dakota State

    W 87-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nevada

    L 81-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Winthrop

    L 82-74

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Seattle U

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Utah Valley

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Washington at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Valparaiso vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    56 minutes ago
    Nicolas Jarry
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds

    1 hour ago
    soccer fans
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Egypt vs. Lebanon

    1 hour ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drake vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy