Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Washington

The 91.5 points per game the Wildcats average are 18.0 more points than the Huskies give up (73.5).

The Huskies average 14.9 more points per game (72.6) than the Wildcats allow (57.7).

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.

The Huskies' 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (32.5%).

Arizona Players to Watch

Azuolas Tubelis leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 16.5 points per game to go with 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Kriisa, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Kriisa and Koloko lead Arizona on the defensive end, with Kriisa leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Koloko in blocks averaging 3.5 per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

Terrell Brown Jr. scores 21.9 points and tacks on 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Huskies' leaderboards in those statistics.

Nate Roberts' stat line of 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 points and 0.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Jamal Bey is reliable from three-point range and leads the Huskies with 1.6 made threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Brown with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Roberts with 1.0 per game.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 UT Rio Grande Valley W 104-50 Home 11/16/2021 North Dakota State W 97-45 Home 11/19/2021 Wichita State W 82-78 Away 11/21/2021 Michigan W 80-62 Away 11/27/2021 Sacramento State W 105-59 Home 12/2/2021 Washington - Home 12/5/2021 Oregon State - Away 12/8/2021 Wyoming - Home 12/11/2021 Illinois - Away 12/15/2021 Northern Colorado - Home 12/18/2021 Cal Baptist - Home

Washington Schedule