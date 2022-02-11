Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona at Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona looks to stay at the top of the Pac-12 on Thursday night when it travels to Washington State.

Arizona heads north to Washington State on Wednesday night looking to extend its four-game winning streak. The Wildcats have been hot all year, but are coming off one of their best stretches over the last week and a half.

How to Watch Arizona at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Arizona at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have beaten No. 3 UCLA and No. 19 USC along with two wins against rival Arizona State. The four straight wins have moved them to 10-1 in the Pac-12 and have allowed them to build a two-game lead over UCLA and Oregon.

Wednesday night the Wildcats will get another big test as they take on a Washington State team that has won five straight games.

The Cougars have gotten hot over the last two weeks as the only thing that has slowed them down were two postponed games with Oregon and Oregon State.

They have rolled off five straight that now has them just a half-game back of UCLA and Oregon for second place in the Pac-12. 

Washington State has gone from no chance at a berth in the NCAA Tournament to looking like a threat.

Thursday, though, the Cougars need to prove they can play with the best teams in the conference as they take on No. 3 Arizona.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Arizona at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
