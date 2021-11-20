Publish date:
How to Watch Arizona vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (3-0) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Wichita State Shockers (3-0), who have won three straight as well. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.
How to Watch Wichita State vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Charles Koch Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona
-9.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Arizona
- Last year, the Wildcats put up 8.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Shockers gave up (66.8).
- The Shockers' 71.5 points per game last year were only 2.9 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats gave up.
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Shockers' opponents knocked down.
- The Shockers shot 40.5% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Azuolas Tubelis put up a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per contest last year. He also posted 12.2 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor.
- Bennedict Mathurin put up 10.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest last year.
- Jordan Brown averaged 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Terrell Brown posted 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne put up 16.3 points per game last season to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Trey Wade averaged 5.6 boards per game and Alterique Gilbert dished out 4.1 assists per game.
- Etienne knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.
- Gilbert averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Morris Udeze compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
19
2021
Wichita State at Arizona
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)