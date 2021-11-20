Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (3-0) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Wichita State Shockers (3-0), who have won three straight as well. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Arizona

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Charles Koch Arena

Charles Koch Arena

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -9.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Arizona

Last year, the Wildcats put up 8.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Shockers gave up (66.8).

The Shockers' 71.5 points per game last year were only 2.9 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats gave up.

Last season, the Wildcats had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Shockers' opponents knocked down.

The Shockers shot 40.5% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Azuolas Tubelis put up a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per contest last year. He also posted 12.2 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor.

Bennedict Mathurin put up 10.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest last year.

Jordan Brown averaged 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Terrell Brown posted 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wichita State Players to Watch