    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Wyoming at Arizona in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wyoming and Arizona both put their perfect records on the line on Wednesday night when they meet on the hardwood in this college basketball matchup.
    Something will have to give on Wednesday night when Wyoming travels to Arizona to take on the Wildcats. Both teams come into the game undefeated, but one will leave with their first loss of the year.

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

    Wyoming goes on the road with a perfect 8-0 record on the season that includes an overtime win against Washington.

    Besides the win against the Huskies, the Cowboys have beat mid-major teams but have done it convincingly.

    Wednesday night, though, they will get a big test when they take on an Arizona team who has been one of the biggest surprises in college basketball this year.

    The Wildcats, who were unranked to start the year, have climbed all the way up to No. 11 thanks to seven straight wins to start the year, including a big 18-point win against then No. 4 Michigan.

    Arizona has used its size and athletic ability to overwhelm teams this year and they will look to do the same thing to Wyoming on Wednesday night.

    December
    8
    2021

    Wyoming at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
    10:00
    PM/ET
