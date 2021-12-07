Arizona vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) take a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys (8-0), who have won eight straight. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Wyoming

The 91.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 32.3 more points than the Cowboys allow (59.0).

The Cowboys put up an average of 82.3 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 58.7 the Wildcats give up.

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.0% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.

The Cowboys' 50.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 16.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (34.0%).

Arizona Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 16.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Arizona steals leader is Kriisa, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Graham Ike collects 20.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Cowboys, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Hunter Maldonado's assist statline leads Wyoming; he racks up 4.8 assists per game.

Drake Jeffries makes 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cowboys.

Wyoming's leader in steals is Ike (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (1.3 per game).

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 North Dakota State W 97-45 Home 11/19/2021 Wichita State W 82-78 Away 11/21/2021 Michigan W 80-62 Away 11/27/2021 Sacramento State W 105-59 Home 12/5/2021 Oregon State W 90-65 Away 12/8/2021 Wyoming - Home 12/11/2021 Illinois - Away 12/15/2021 Northern Colorado - Home 12/18/2021 Cal Baptist - Home 12/22/2021 Tennessee - Away 12/30/2021 UCLA - Away

Wyoming Schedule