Arizona vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) take a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys (8-0), who have won eight straight. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Wyoming

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: McKale Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Wyoming

    • The 91.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 32.3 more points than the Cowboys allow (59.0).
    • The Cowboys put up an average of 82.3 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 58.7 the Wildcats give up.
    • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.0% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Cowboys' 50.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 16.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (34.0%).

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 16.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
    • Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
    • Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • The Arizona steals leader is Kriisa, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Graham Ike collects 20.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Cowboys, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Hunter Maldonado's assist statline leads Wyoming; he racks up 4.8 assists per game.
    • Drake Jeffries makes 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cowboys.
    • Wyoming's leader in steals is Ike (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (1.3 per game).

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 97-45

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Wichita State

    W 82-78

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Michigan

    W 80-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Sacramento State

    W 105-59

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon State

    W 90-65

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    Wyoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Grand Canyon

    W 68-61

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Hastings

    W 108-59

    Home

    11/29/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    W 79-66

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Denver

    W 77-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    McNeese

    W 79-58

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Utah Valley

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Wyoming at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

