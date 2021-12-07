Arizona vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Arizona vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) take a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys (8-0), who have won eight straight. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Wyoming
- The 91.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 32.3 more points than the Cowboys allow (59.0).
- The Cowboys put up an average of 82.3 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 58.7 the Wildcats give up.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.0% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.
- The Cowboys' 50.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 16.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (34.0%).
Arizona Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 16.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
- Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- Kriisa makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Arizona steals leader is Kriisa, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Koloko, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Graham Ike collects 20.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Cowboys, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Hunter Maldonado's assist statline leads Wyoming; he racks up 4.8 assists per game.
- Drake Jeffries makes 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cowboys.
- Wyoming's leader in steals is Ike (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (1.3 per game).
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
North Dakota State
W 97-45
Home
11/19/2021
Wichita State
W 82-78
Away
11/21/2021
Michigan
W 80-62
Away
11/27/2021
Sacramento State
W 105-59
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon State
W 90-65
Away
12/8/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
12/11/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/15/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
12/18/2021
Cal Baptist
-
Home
12/22/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/30/2021
UCLA
-
Away
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Grand Canyon
W 68-61
Away
11/26/2021
Hastings
W 108-59
Home
11/29/2021
CSU Fullerton
W 79-66
Away
12/2/2021
Denver
W 77-64
Home
12/4/2021
McNeese
W 79-58
Home
12/8/2021
Arizona
-
Away
12/11/2021
Utah Valley
-
Home
12/22/2021
Stanford
-
Away
1/1/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Nevada
-
Away
1/8/2022
Fresno State
-
Away