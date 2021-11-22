Skip to main content
    November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona Wildcats vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona and Michigan meet up in the Roman Main Event final looking to win the title early in this college-basketball season.
    Arizona looked like it was on its way to an easy win on Friday night against Wichita State, but it let the Shockers come all the way back to send the game to overtime. Fortunately, the Wildcats came out firing in the extra period and came away with the five-point win.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Arizona vs. Michigan game on fuboTV

    The win kept the Wildcats perfect on the year as they have won their first four games of the year. Their win against Wichita State was their toughest of the year as the other three games by at least 29 points.

    Sunday night, the competition ramps up as they face No. 4 Michigan in the championship game.

    The Wolverines beat UNLV in its opening game, but the Rebels played them tough. Michigan won the game 74-61, but it wasn't easy.

    Michigan led by just three at halftime as the Rebels closed the half on a 9-0 run and tied it early in the second half, but the Wolverines would methodically pull away to get their third win of the year.

    The win for Michigan got them back in the win column after it lost its first game of the year on Tuesday when the Wolverines lost to Seton Hall. 

    Sunday they will look to make it two in a row and came away with the Roman Main Event title.

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
