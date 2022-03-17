How to Watch Arizona vs. Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to Watch No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After missing the tournament, Arizona (31-3) is back and looking to finish off a strong season. The No. 1 seed in the South Region takes on No. 16 Wright State (22-13) in San Diego. Both teams haven't made the NCAA tournament since 2018, when both lost in round one.

How to watch the first-round matchup between No. 1 Arizona and No. 16 Wright State:

Game Date: Friday, March 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:27 p.m ET

TV: TruTV

Under first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd, The Wildcats went 31-3 this year, 18-2 in conference, and won both the Pac-12 regular season and tournament title. They earned the second No. 1 seed in the tournament, their first No. 1 seed since 2014.

Wright State, meanwhile, is fresh off a first four win over Bryant, their first in NCAA tournament history. Junior guard Tanner Holden carried them, scoring 37 points and 11 rebounds in 93-82 victory.

The Raiders went 22-13 in the regular season, but won the Horizon League tournament championship as the No. 4 seed. They last made the tournament in 2018 and are looking to make it past the Round of 64 for the first time in program history.

The Winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU, which will begin after this one finishes.

Regional restrictions may apply.