How to Watch Arkansas at LSU in Men's College Basketball

The Arkansas Razorbacks look for a huge upset win over their conference rivals, the LSU Tigers.

The LSU Tigers (15-1) are finally getting a break in the schedule after three straight ranked opponents with a win over Florida and now welcoming in the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5). The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak after taking their first loss of the season to an Auburn team that is looking like a viable conference contender this season.

How to Watch Arkansas at LSU today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Arkansas at LSU online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers improved to 3-1 in conference play with a win over Florida (64-58) to get their third win in a row:

This season the Tigers are playing some of their best basketball in years. Will Wade has them playing like a team inspired to make it to their first Final Four in 16 years.

They are averaging 76.1 points per game and giving up 56.5 points to their opponents. That is good for a +19.6 scoring margin over their opponents this season. In their 16 games, 10 of them have come by 15+ points as they have run over nearly every team that has been in front of them.

In their only loss this season, they coughed up 17 turnovers, fouled 21 times and missed seven free-throws effectively giving the game away with unforced errors.

On the other side, the Razorbacks have lost five of seven games as their defense has fallen off a cliff giving up an average of 84 points per game in their losses.

They are led and guided in nearly every way by senior J.D. Notae with 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game on 42-31-72 splits.

Regional restrictions may apply.